Ric Flair vs. Brian Pillman headlines third-ever WCW Nitro, plus Booker T, Orndorff, Bischoff, Savage, Johnny B. Badd – Keller’s 30 Yrs Ago WCW Nitro Report (9/18/1995)

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

SEPTEMBER 18, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #354 )

-The program opened with the usual high energy, high-tech open with fireworks and spotlights around Johnson City’s (Tenn.) Freedom Hall. Eric Bischoff, Bobby Heenan, and Steve McMichael opened the show. Bischoff talked up Nitro’s fast pace…

-They went out back where out of the back of an ambulance came Kevin Sullivan and the Nameless Giant. Gene Okerlund interviewed them. Okerlund told the Giant if “his father” were alive, he’d be disgusted. Nameless Giant said if his father (implying it was Andre) were alive, he’d be right by his side…

-Bischoff said they’d try to have an update on Hulk Hogan’s condition later in the show, which translated meant we don’t have an update until Saturday…

-Harlem Heat attacked Bobby Eaton before the match and the announcers speculated that Lord Steven Regal was already attacked backstage. Heat then entered the ring and offered to wrestle The American Males for the title belts, saying they were going to turn up the heat on Nitro. Obviously the Males were game. Bischoff said without WCW Commissioner Nick Bockwinkel present, they don’t know whether this is an actual title match.

(1) American Males (Marcus Bagwell & Scott Riggz) vs. Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray)

Bischoff later thanked the fans who watched Fall Brawl last night and thanked the viewers for making Nitro the number one rated program on cable. He said it’s no surprise considering they are live every week. Booker T nailed Scotty Riggz with an impressive, forceful axe kick. At 4:00 Bagwell got a hot tag and hit Heat with dropkicks, but hurt his back on the last landing. Col. Parker then came to ringside and just as Sherri was about to interfere using her high heel, she saw Parker and fell into his arms.

Booker T then fell backward as he was attempting to slam Bagwell. Bagwell hooked Booker’s leg and scored a three count at 4:40. If Bockwinkel reverses this, won’t he come across as a dweeb? Bischoff stressed that the Males are new champs only barring a reversal by Bockwinkel…

Okerlund interviewed Ric Flair. Flair said that Anderson broke a code and involved someone else in their feud. He promo’d his match with Brian Pillman later saying he’s going to “kick his ass.” Okerlund told him he couldn’t say that on the air…

(2) “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff pinned Johnny B. Badd at 6:35. Orndorff came to the ring to his new music.

Bischoff said Badd had nine stitches in his left eye after last night’s match against Pillman. Orndorff aggressively attacked Badd at the start. Badd made a comeback and hit a bodyblock over the top rope onto Orndorff on the floor. In the end, Badd went for a sunset flip, but Orndorff fell forward and pinned Badd, although Badd’s shoulders were clearly not on the mat…

-They aired footage from the Baywatch tapings where cast members were cheering Randy Savage as he was bench pressing on the beach. Kevin Sullivan attacked him and Flair and two extras made the save…

-Okerlund interviewed Savage. Savage said you kill a snake by cutting off its head, and Sullivan is the head of the Dungeon of Doom. He then talked about Hogan being a bad judge of character for aligning with Luger. Savage said Lex cheap-shotted him in WarGames and has his own agenda. Luger came out and said that at least he’s honest when he says he wants Hulk Hogan’s title. Savage admitted Luger had a point because he, too, wanted a title shot. Savage added someday he will be champion. Luger said he came to WCW because he wanted to play with the big boys. Savage said he is a big boy…

-After a commercial break, Bischoff said slaps were exchanged. The motorcycle angle replayed from Fall Brawl…

(3) Ric Flair defeated Brian Pillman with the figure four cleanly at 5:17 in a very high energy match.

After the match, Flair grabbed the house mic and challenged Anderson for next week’s Nitro…

READER REACTION TO SECOND MONDAY NITRO

Nick Petro: I think Nitro is beginning to fall to its normal format where they’re going to have screwjob finishes and run-ins. Steve McMichael is driving me insane. He’s stupid and just trying to get himself over. I think Raw will soon pass Nitro.

Brian Brothers: I just rewatched both of the shows from Monday night. I think it’s really good the competition is there because it’s going to bring a new energy to wrestling. I don’t know if it’s a good idea to sort of expose the business by revealing results before they air like Bischoff did. I don’t think Raw is going to win very many ratings battles with Yokozuna & Owen Hart vs. Men on a Mission, but I don’t think Nitro is going to win very many ratings battles with Paul Orndorff vs. Johnny B. Badd. I would guess those two main events would be an off-week for both shows. It will be interesting to see a month down the line who keeps the viewers tuned in.

Paul Sosnowski: I loved the first edition of Nitro and hated the second with a passion. As far as match quality, the shortness of the matches and the finish of Luger vs. Hogan was disgusting. I really thought – or was really hoping – Hogan would do a job to Luger for the title. Of course, that would have really brought some interest.