FREE PODCAST 10/4 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: 30 years of Jericho celebration, Cody vs. Lee in Dog Collar Match for TNT Title, potential New Japan partnership, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-7-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter Columnist Eric Krol to talk AEW Dynamite with live callers including the 30 years of Chris Jericho celebration, MJF’s heelish involvement, Cody vs. Lee in a Dog Collar Match for the TNT Championship, Will Hobbs in action against Brian Cage, signs of a potential AEW/New Japan Pro Wrestling partnership, Kenny Omega talks big on winning the number one contender tournament, and more. Enjoy!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com