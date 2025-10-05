VIP PODCAST 10/5 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-13-2007): Hornswoggle, WWE comments on Benoit’s conclusion history, Indy Line-up of the Week, Sandman, Next Boom Period (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to three episodes of the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Sept 13, 20, and 27, 2007.

Sept. 13: This week on the Real Deal, Pat McNeill gloats about being right about Hornswoggle being Vince McMahon’s “son,” Pat’s prediction on when the next boom period will be for pro wrestling, WWE statement about Chris Benoit’s concussion history, Sandman’s WWE release, the Indy Lineup of the Week, and more.

Sept. 20: This week on the Real Deal, Pat McNeill explains how wrestling promotions can create new stars, using small words. Plus all the latest semi-important wrestling stories of the day including Rey Mysterio’s homecoming, TNA hiring more ex-WWE wrestlers, a Zach Gowen sighting, and how NOT to book the long-awaited reunion of a well-known tag team. Speaking of how not to book, one of the worst indy promoters of our generation is spotlighted in our Indy Lineup of the Week. Pat answers Listener Mail questions on Triple H and Tito Santana.

Sept. 27: This week on the Real Deal, Pat McNeill offers his services to WWE. No, really. Plus all the latest semi-important wrestling stories of the day including the scoop on next month’s big WWE DVD release, a poorly timed injury causes problems for TNA, a couple of former Shimmer wrestlers hit the big time, and ECW’s rating bottoms out at TNA levels. ROH talent and a former WWE Diva go back to Ohio in our Indy Lineup of the Week. Pat answers Listener Mail questions on Mike Modest and the mysterious Raw promo.

