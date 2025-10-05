News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/5 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Initial McMahon retirement thoughts, Macho Man vs. Jerry Lawler vault match, who has “next” after Ripley and Breakker, more (65 min.)

October 5, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following subjects:

  • McMahon’s initial ouster and their thoughts at the time vs. now
  • Biggest change in WWE (for better or worse) and how Shapiro’s comments undermine one of the key attractions of wrestling – families
  • Bron Breakker and Rhea Ripley’s competition for top spot
  • Jericho as a WWE champion again

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025