AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/4): Toni Storm-Kris Statlander face-off, Callis Family vs. Paragon & Orange Cassidy, Death Riders vs. Lethal & Billington & Priest, more

AEW COLLISION REPORT

OCTOBER 4, 2025 (Recorded 10/2)

LAKELAND, FLA. AT RP FUNDING CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,256 tickets had been distributed; the arena was set up for 2,371.

[HOUR ONE]

-Stokely started the cold open by proclaiming to expose Kevin Knight as a fraud. Speedball and Willow hyped up Kevin Knight, who said “the Jet is too fly.” Sammy Guevera and Rush called out Eddie Kingston. Kingston seemed annoyed having to record a promo, but still said he’d kick Sammy’s ass. Anna Jay told Jamie Hayter she was going give her everything she’s got. Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong were with Orange Cassidy and excited to get their hands on the Don Callis Family. Pac wandered into frame and told Orange Cassidy that it’s been six months and he’s going to take out the frustration on Orange. Cassidy accepted his challenge for Tuesday’s Dynamite.

-Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show as Elton John played throughout of the arena. He and Nigel ran down the night’s card before the Death Rider’s music played.

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli w/ Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) vs. ADAM PRIEST & “DYNAMITE KID” TOMMY BILLINGTON & JAY LETHAL

Jon Moxley walked through the backstage area before being joined by Marina, Yuta, Claudio, and Daniel Garcia. The group made their way to the ring as Matt Menard joined the commentary team. Billington and Priest entered as a team before being joined by Jay Lethal.

As they got in the ring, the Death Riders immediately attacked, and the bell rang to mark the start of the match at eight minutes into the hour. Lethal hit a dropkick on Moxley and dove out of the ring onto Claudio. Billington got the tag and took Garcia down with a monkey flip.

Garcia ducked Billington and backdropped him to the floor. Moxley tagged and followed Billington to ringside where he delivered a snap suplex onto the floor. Moxley tossed Billington onto the apron and delivered some clubbing blows before tagging Garcia in. Garcia hit a chop in the corner and Claudio followed it up with a running European uppercut.

Moxley tagged back in and continued to beat Billington into the corner. Moxley went for a suplex, but Billington flipped out of it and made the tag to Priest. Priest entered and beat Moxley into the corner. But Moxley fired out of the corner with a forearm that rocked Priest. Priest dodged a boot in the corner and delivered ten punches on the turnbuckle.

Priest threw Moxley out of the ring, got a running start, and dove through the ropes. But Claudio caught Priest in midair, pressed him over his head and slammed him into the barricade as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Moxley bit into Priest’s head as he tried to escape a submission. Lethal ran in and rocked him with a right hand. In turn, Claudio ran in and knocked Lethal off of the apron. Garcia entered and dropped Priest with a back elbow. Garcia pushed Priest into the corner and delivered ten count punches. He teased doing his dance to a chorus of boos.

Claudio tagged in and beat Priest down into the corner. Priest attempted to come back with a sunset flip, but Claudio was too strong and lifted him out, tossing Priest back into the corner. Claudio charged into the corner, but Priest dodged. Garcia tagged in and Priest hit him with an enziguri, allowing him to make the tag to Billington.

Billington took Garcia down with a pair of arm drags, two clotheslines and a scoop slam. Garcia struggled to his feet as Billington climbed to the top rope. Billington connected with a shotgun dropkick from the top rope. Billington hit a snap sulked and went back to the top riope. Billington connected with the flying headbutt and went for the pin, but Garcia kicked out at two. Garcia and Billington both went for a crossbody and crashed into each other.

They crawled to their corners and tagged in Lethal and Moxley. Lethal went for a figure four but Moxley escaped immediately. Lethal hit the Lethal Combination backbreaker-into-flatliner. Lethal climbed to the top rope and went for the flying elbow drop, but Moxley caught him in a grounded choke.

Lethal struggled out as Garcia tagged in. Lethal went for the Lethal Injection, but Moxley shoved Garcia out of the way and caught Lethal with a cutter. Garcia followed up by locking Lethal in the Dragontamer. Lethal tried to crawl to the ropes, but Moxley hit him with a running stomp, ramming him face first into the mat as Garcia sat back into the hold. The ref called for the bell as Lethal was apparently unconscious.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 11:00

(White’s Take: This is almost a carbon copy of the opening match from last week’s Collision. It was fine, nothing spectacular, further cementing Garcia’s position in the Death Riders.)

After the match, Matt Menard got into Garcia’s face asking, “is this who you are?” Garcia took a microphone and told Menard that he was like a brother to him, but hanging out with him made him into a loser. He said he’s hanging out with winners now, and he’ll be a winner too. He went on to say that he’d end up like Nigel if he continued to hang out with Menard.

-They went to a video package of the main event from Dynamite that leads into the Moxley vs Darby match and Toni Storm vs Statlander match. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Renee backstage with Nick Wayne and company. She asked how Nick was feeling. He said he’ll be back in no time, as the doctor looked at his foot. The doctor told him it’d be another six to eight weeks. Kip and Mother Wayne yelled at the doctor. Wayne said he’ll be back sooner and limped off. Kip said he’s got tiger’s blood as Mother Wayne shook her head at the doctor.

(2) ANNA JAY vs. JAMIE HAYTER

Anna Jay’s music played to bring her to the ring. Jamie Hayter entered to a better crowd response. The bell rang to start the match 28 minutes into the hour. They locked up and Hayter powered Anna into the ropes before breaking the hold.

They locked up again, this time Anna pushed Hayter back before the break. They locked up a third time and Hayter brought Anna down with a side headlock takeover. Anna powered out and shot Hayter off the ropes. Hayter dropped Anna with a shoulder tackle. Anna came back with a shoulder tackle of her own.

Hayter attempted a hip toss, but Anna blocked it and connected with a back kick to the head. Anna followed with a snap suplex into the pin for a two count. Anna slammed Jamie face first into the corner. She walked to the other corner and tried again, but Hayter blocked it and rammed Anna’s face into the turnbuckle repeatedly.

Hayter got a running start and charged, but Anna caught her with a flatliner out of nowhere. Anna made the cover, but Hayter kicked out at two. Anna whipped Hayter into the ropes and charged in after her, but Hayter popped her up and dropped her across the top rope. Anna clutched her ribs as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Anna elbowed her way out of a headlock. Hayter and Anna traded strikes in the center of the ring. Anna hit a flurry of forearms and ducked a pair of clothesline attempts before connecting with a flying forearm. Anna hit a spin kick in the corner, followed by a snapmare into a running low kick. Anna made the cover, but Hayter kicked out at two.

Anna locked Hayter into the Queen Slayer submission. Hayter tried to fight out and they both fell to the mat. Hayter rolled through and put Anna into pinning position to break the hold. Hayter landed a dropkick from the top rope and then a second running dropkick that knocked Anna into the corner.

Hayter hit a clothesline in the corner followed by a backdrop suplex and went for the pin, but Anna kicked out at two. Hayter seemed frustrated, mounted Anna and pummeled her. Hayter set up for the Hayterade clothesline, but Anna ducked it and went for a backslide, but Hayter countered it into a backslide that got a two count.

Hayter hit a low dropkick on Anna and went for the pin, but Anna kicked out at two. Hayter lifted Anna onto her back, but Anna slipped out and drilled Hayter with a DDT. Anna climbed to the middle rope as Hayter got to her feet. Anna hit her with a blockbuster and went for the pin, but Hayter kicked out at two.

Anna went back for the Queen Slayer, but Hayter blocked it with her strength. She pried Anna’s hands off of her, held onto her wrist and pulled her back into the Hayterade. Hayter made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 10:00

(White’s Take: Clunky in spots, but not bad. Even though Anna has improved she’s still got some work to do. Meanwhile, Hayter has yet to get into a good groove since returning from injury.)

-After the match, Anna was bleeding from her nose as Hayter helped her to her feet.

-Lexy was backstage with Max Caster and congratulated him on his first win of the year. Big Bill stepped in and told Caster that he’d have no chance without Bowens. Bowens walked into the frame to agree. He was holding several framed magazines that feature him on the cover. Bill and Bryan Keith challenged Bowens and Caster to a match next week. They accepted but clarified that they are not “The Acclaimed.” [c]

(3) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLES (Sammy Guevara & Rush w/Dralistico) SHAYNE STETSON & CHA CHA CHARLIE

LFI made their entrance as their opponents were waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match with Sammy and Cha Cha 48 minutes into the hour. Cha Cha danced for a moment, so Sammy tagged in Rush.

Rush charged and dropped Cha Cha. He knocked Stetson off of the apron and followed him to the floor where he repeatedly rammed him into the barricade. Rush reentered the ring and beat Cha Cha down into the corner. Rush stomped him down before getting a running start and connecting with the Bull’s Horns.

Rush made the cover but purposefully broke the pin before the count of three. Rush tagged in Sammy, who connected with a swanton bomb from the top rope. Sammy made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: LFI in 2:00

(4) EDDIE KINGSTON (w/Hook) vs. DRALISTICO (w/Sammy Guevara and Rush)

-After that match, Eddie Kingston’s music played. Eddie entered with Hook. Officials came out to prevent the two groups from clashing. The crowd chanted “Eddie” as the bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the hour.

Dralistico took Eddie down with an armdrag. Sammy Guevara was on commentary and clapped for Dralistico. Eddie took Dralistico down with a pair of clunky arm drags. Dralistico seemed upset and walked around outside of the ring.

Dralistico got back in the ring where Eddie landed a pair of chops. Dralistico came back with a roundhouse that took Eddie down. Dralistico attacked Eddie as he crawled onto the apron and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Eddie hit a hard chop, but Dralistico came back with an enziguri. Dralistico hit an overhand chop on Eddie in the corner and followed it up with a running dropkick to Eddie’s leg. Dralistico capitalized with a running low dropkick to Eddie’s face. Dralistico made the cover, but Eddie kicked out at two.

Dralistico went for a springboard move, but Eddie ducked him and then dropped him with a back leg trip. Eddie told Dralistico to bring it, and he did with a hard forearm that rocked Eddie. Dralistico connected with a springboard into a codebreaker. Eddie rolled out of the ring. Sammy took off the headset and went after Eddie, but Hook showed up to keep him off.

Dralistico threw Eddie back into the ring and got in Hook’s face. Back in the ring, Dralistico went for a suplex, but Eddie countered it into a rollup. Dralistico kicked out at two. Dralistico went for a spinning kick, but Eddie ducked it and then connected with a spinning back fist. Eddie made the dover and got the three count.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 8:00

(White’s Take: Eddie’s return has been kinda rough so far. Going fifty-fifty with Dralistico isn’t going to help. I like him with Hook, in theory, but he needs a feud to dig into where he can cut an impassioned promo.)

-The showed a replay of Andrade returning to attack Kenny Omega on Dynamite and subsequently joining the Callis Family along with the Hologram clone, El Clon.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) MXM TV (Johnny TV & Mason Madden & Mansoor w/Taya Valkyrie) vs. THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander & Kyle Fletcher w/ El Clon)

MxM and Johnny TV entered along with Tya Valkyrie. They struck a pose in the center of the ring before Mansoor took a microphone and told everyone to shut up so he could make an important announcement. That announcement was a casting call, which is apparently an open challenger. They seemed upset when Takeshita’s music played. Takeshita entered by himself before Kyle Fletcher’s music played to bring out Josh Alexander, El Clon, and Fletcher himself.

The bell rang to start the match with Takeshita and Johnny TV to start three minutes into the hour. Takeshita chased Johnny, who escaped and connected with a gamengiri from the apron. He flipped into the ring and Takeshita dropped him with a stiff forearm. Johnny slipped out of a scoop slam.

Mansoor hit Takeshita from the apron, and Takeshita turned and knocked him off the apron. Takeshita backdropped Johnny over the top rope onto him. Alexander brought him back into the ring and hit a powerslam.

Madden tried to chokeslam Fletcher and Takeshtia, but they escaped and hit a double forearm. Madden hit the ropes and dropped Fletcher and Takeshita with a double clothesline. MxM and Johnny posed as the Callis Family snuck up behind them. They hit German suplexes on Mansoor and Johnny but needed all three men to suplex Madden.

Takeshita and Alexander clotheslined Madden over the top rope and then Fletcher hit him with a suicide dive. In the ring, Takeshita hit Johnny with a blue thunder bomb. Mansoor took Takeshita down with a running kick. Mansoor went to the top rope, but Fletcher met him up there and brought him down with a back superplex.

Takeshita hit Mansoor with a wheelbarrow into German suplex. Alexander followed it up with a package piledriver and handed him over to Fletcher who planted him with the sheer drop brainbuster. Fletcher made the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 4:00

(White’s Take: The MxM TV group is so annoying obnoxious that you’d assume they were setting up a babyface team to come out and shut them up. The Don Callis Family doesn’t exactly fit the bill. Very skippable, although I always like to see Takeshita and Fletcher.)

-Lexy was backstage with The Outrunners and Dalton Castle. Truth Magnum said they got the mass to kick some ass before Turbo said they’re coming for the trios titles. Dalton seemed concerned, saying that last week they put on the greatest performance of all time, and he’s not sure how they’e going to follow it up. The Outrunners aid they’ll lift Dalton up, and then quite literally lifted him up as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial backstage where Queen Aminata congratulated Jamie Hayter on her victory. The Triangle of Madness blindsided them and rammed both of them into the wall. They continued to beat them down before saying they have three words for them: “Triangle of Madness.”

(6) DAX HARWOOD (w/Stokely & Cash Wheeler) vs. “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT (w/”Speedball” Mike Bailey & Willow Nightingale)

FTR entered along with Stokely. No sign of the mystery opponent, as it is presumably a member of FTR. Kevin Knight entered along with Bailey and Willow as they showed a replay of Willow slapping Stokely.

FTR and Knight stood in the ring, apparently both preparing to fight Knight. The match started as Dax attacked Knight from behind and Cash rolled out of the ring fifteen minutes into the hour. Dax hit and uppercut in the corner. Knight reversed an Irish whip and executed a big back body drop on Dax.

Knight followed up with a dropkick and that dropped Dax. Dax rolled to ringside to recuperate with Cash and Stokely. Dax got a “bald” chant as he reentered the ring and hit Knight with a shoulder tackle. Knight came back with a pair of arm drags into an armlock.

Dax got to his feet and powered Knight into the corner. He hit a few body shots and then got a running start, but Knight dodged him. Dax rolled to ringside again to regroup. Knight dragged Dax back into the ring, but Dax hit him with a back elbow.

Dax chopped Knight in the corner, but Knight came out with some chops of his own. Dax shrugged it off and hit another big chop. Dax hit a low kick and then whipped Knight into the ropes. Knight came back and took Dax down with a jumping clothesline. Dax rolled to ringside, but this time Knight followed him and hit a plancha over the top rope. Cash and Stokely scattered as Dax and Knight fought onto the apron.

Dax and Knight traded strikes on the apron until Dax hit a low kick and set up for a piledriver. But Knight grabbed the rope and reversed it into a back body drop. Dax hit the apron hard but popped right up and grabbed Knight off of the apron into powerbomb position. Dax stumbled back and hit the barricade and both men went tumbled the top, crashing into the crowd. [c]

Knight rammed Dax face first into the turnbuckle and executed a sunset flip from the top rope. Dax rolled through, but Knight landed a leaping DDT. Knight made the cover, but Dax kicked out at two. Knight returned to the top rope, but Dax met him up there. Knight landed a pair of chops and a forearm that knocked Dax back to the mat. Knight went for the UFO frog splash, but Dax got his knees up. Dax went for the pin, but Knight kicked out at two.

Knight and Dax traded strikes in the center of the ring before Dax hit a back elbow and hard right hand. Dax missed a clothesline but came back with a clubbing left hand to the back of Knight’s head. Dax went for a brainbuster, but Knight escaped and hit a sitout spinebuster.

Both men were down. They got to their feet, butting heads before Knight hit a few forearms and a kick to the gut. Dax attempted a powerbomb, but Knight countered into a pin attempt for a two count. Knight followed up with a backslide for another two count.

Dax came back and connected with the slingshot powerbomb and held on for the pin attempt, but Knight kicked out at two. Knight came back with a dropkick, rolled to the apron and hit a springboard clothesline.

Knight climbed back up to the top rope, but Cash went to stop him from the outside. Willow got in Cash’s way and Speedball came out of nowhere with a dropkick on Cash. Speedball followed up with a springboard moonsault that took Cash out.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Stokely stood between Dax on the mat and Knight on the top rope. Knight didn’t seem to mind, as he leapt over Stokely and connected with the UFO frog splash onto Dax. Knight made the dover and got the three count.

WINNER: Kevin Knight in 14:00

(White’s Take: Probably the match of the night, which is partially an indictment on the show’s lackluster lineup. However, Dax is a pro and Kevin Knight continues to be exciting in the ring. A somewhat surprising finish as well.)

-After the match, Willow got in Stokely’s face in the ring. It escalated into Willow giving him a kick to the gut and setting up for the powerbomb. FTR managed to hold her back while Megan Bayne came out of nowhere and clobbered Willow from behind. Knight tried to intervene, but Stokely threw a white powder into his face. Bayne connected with her flying clothesline on Willow. Penelope joined the group and posed in the center of the ring with FTR, Stokely, and Bayne.

-They went to a video of SkyFlight lamenting their loss in the tag title tournament, but reiterating their win over Shane Taylor Promotions, implying they deserve a shot at the ROH trios titles. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Kris Statlander’s music playing. Statlander made her way to the ring. She grabbed a microphone and told Toni that’s she’s not finished with her. Toni Storm’s music played, bringing out Toni to address “Big Stat Daddy.” She introduced herself as “tight-titted Toni” and asked what she wanted.

Statlander said they just need to talk. They both laid on the mat, head-to-head. Statlander said none of it is personal, but she’s been waiting for this match for a long time. Statlander went on to say she respects everything Toni did with the belt. She said Toni will find out why she’s “the Galaxy’s greatest” and the “cosmic killer.” She then said that, even though it’s not personal, she’ll happily knock her back into black and white.

Toni said it broke her heart when she lost the title, but said that there is no one more deserving than Statlander. Toni said when she first saw Statlander she said “My God, what a woman.” She said no she has to find out what kind of woman she really is. They both stood up, and Toni said that the belt is in her blood and the gold is in her veins. She said there’s nothing more personal to her. She said there’s no one she’d rather lose to, but no one she’d rather beat.

They shook hands, but Statlander held on. She said they don’t have to wait until WrestleDream. Toni said they could do it right now. Statlander said “no belts, no bells, right now.”

They stood across the ring from each other and charged into the center of the ring, briefly brawling until The Triangle of Madness hit the ring. They hit Statlander with a tag team gourdbuster and then nailed Toni with the same. Thekla grabbed the mic and said she’s not finished with either of them, as neither of them beat her.

Harley Cameron’s music played, and she came in from the crowd and tackled Thekla. Skye Blue and Julia Hart tried to pull her off, but Toni and Statlander took both of them out. And they immediately announced that Harley, Statlander, and Toni would face the Triangle of Madness next week on Collision.

(White’s Take: Nice to see Toni’s character slightly shift away from the overtly sexual innuendos and focus on the title. This was on the higher end of Statlander performances, even though it wasn’t great.)

-They went to a video of Samoa Joe and Hangman’s spat from Dynamite.

(7) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Rocky Romero & Lance Archer & Hechicero) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & THE PARAGON (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

The Don Callis Family all entered together and made their way to the ring. Kyle and Strong entered as a pair before Orange Cassidy made his way out. The bell rang to start the main event 47 minutes into the second hour with Kyle and Hechicero opposite of each other.

Kyle and Hechicero wrestled to the mat. Hechicero tried a pin, but Kyle escaped easily. The continued to chain wrestle on the mat with no one getting the advantage. Strong and Rocky tagged in. Rocky bounced off of Strong in a should block attempt and then got dropped by Strong chop.

Rocky ducked a clothesline attempt and took Strong down with a headcsissor. Strong and Kyle came b ack and hit Rocky with a double team backbreaker. Archer entered and took both men down. Orange tried to come in with a crossbody, but Archer caught him out of the air. Archer used Orange’s body to knock down Kyle and Strong before hitting a sideslam on Orange before they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Archer had Strong down, standing on his ankle. Archer shoved Orange off of the apron. Rocky tagged in but ran into a pop-up gtubuster from Strong. Strong tried to crawl to the tag, but Hechicero tagged in and knocked Kyle off of the apron. Strong caught Hechciero out of nowhere with an Olympic slam, allowing Strong to tag in Orange.

Orange entered and put his hands in his pockets as Archer stepped over the top rope. Orange ducked a clothesline and hit a dropkick, but Archer didn’t budge. Archer charged him again, but Orange dropped down and pulled the top rope. Archer fell to ringside and Kyle hit a running knee from the apron.

In the ring, Rocky rolled Orange up from behind, but he kicked out at two. Rocky and Orange traded forearms in the center of the ring. Orange started lethargic before delivering some strong strikes. Rocky whipped Orange into the corner, but he flipped to the apron and slammed Rocky’s face into the turnbuckle.

Orange hopped onto the top rope and hit a flying elbow drop to a standing Rocky. Orange tried a running, swinging DDT, but Rocky shoved him off and connect with an European uppercut. Orange made the tag to Kyle, but Rocky didn’t see it. Rocky went for a suplex, but Orange countered it into the Stundog Millionaire. Kyle entered and hit a big boot to the back of Rocky’s head.

Hechicero entered and went back and forth with Kyle. Kyle went for a leg sweep, but Hechicero jumped it and came back with his own strikes. Hechicero forced Kyle into the corner and hit a knee lift. Hechicero charged into the corner again, but Kyle came out with a kick to the chest. Kyle followed it up with a low knee.

Rocky rolled Klye up out of nowhere for a two count. Rocky went for an enzigrui, but Kyle ducked it. However, Rocky landed and came back with a second enziguri that connected. Kyle came back and locked in an abdominal stretch, but Archer entered and grabbed Kyle by the throat. Orange entered and Archer grabbed him with his other hand.

Strong broke up the double choke slam with high knee. Orange connected with the Orange Punch and then Strong and Kyle hit the high-low combination to take Archer out. Hechicero choked Strong in the ropes until Orange hit him with an Orange Punch also. Strong dropkicked Hechicero off of the apron.

Kyle caught Rocky with a tornado DDT, held onto him and lifted him up into a suplex, which he immediately transitioned into an armbar in the center of the ring. Rocky struggled briefly but then tapped out.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy & The Paragon in 11:00

(White’s Take: This is one of those matches where you don’t know who’s going to win because it doesn’t really matter. Rocky Romero tapped out to Kyle O’Reilly. Good for him, but presumably next week he and Strong will be teaming with a difference partner against a different set of Callis Family members.)

-After the match, Kyle Fletcher’s music played, bringing out Fletcher, Takeshita, Alexander, and El Clon. They mockingly clapped as Rocky, Hechicero and Archer joined them on the ramp. Schiavone ran down some upcoming matches for Dynamite as Fletcher posed on the stage with the TNT title and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: After a few weeks of flirting with the concept of adding some star power and newsworthy items to Collision, they’ve regressed back to the format of a two-hour Rampage. The only interesting story beat was the face-off between Toni Storm and Kris Statlander. Otherwise, a fine night of wrestling. Nothing overtly bad, but nothing worth going out of your way to see. In other words, it was Collision.