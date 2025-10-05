FREE PODCAST 10/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Lesnar’s early appearance, third hour ratings crash, breaking news on TNA World Title and Total Divas cast (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-6-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed with live callers the previous night’s Raw including Brock Lesnar’s early appearance, third hour ratings crash, New Day in main event spot with John Cena, Summer-RuRu drama, NXT Takeover, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they reflect on live show callers, react to breaking news on the TNA World Title and the Total Divas cast, plus answer email topics on WWE charity, who could spark Raw, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com