WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, October 6, 2025
Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,719 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,433. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
- Roman Reigns to kick off the show
- CM Punk to return
