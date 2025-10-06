WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 6, 2025

Where: Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,719 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,433. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Roman Reigns to kick off the show

CM Punk to return

