Why “Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe setting up their AEW World Title match was the best promo exchanges of the week – TOP 3 AEW PROMOS OF THE WEEK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Not a great week, promo-wise, if we are being honest. The lack of star power with people out with injury or filming movies really showed this week on both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. Collision reminded me of the old Rampage days, which is a bummer because I thought Collision has had some strong shows recently. With that said, here are the promos I thought really stood out this week.

“Hangman” Adam Page (AEW World Heavyweight Champion) and Samoa Joe (AEW World Trios Champion) backstage promos – Dynamite 10/1/25

Sometimes wrestling doesn’t have to be that complicated. We live in a wrestling era right now that has had some really incredible long-term storytelling, so I think sometimes as wrestling fans we expect these layered stories to happen all the time, and get upset when things are just thrown together. Now don’t get me wrong; I am definitely one of those fans, and I get annoyed when Tony Khan just throws together a dream match-up with no build and a mere few days’ notice. However, sometimes just some good ole fashioned disrespect can get the job done.

I am not mad at this “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe match at all, and I thought they both did a great job in their backstage promos after the pull apart in the ring. Also, go back and look at Powerhouse Hobbs’s face when Hangman dropped Joe’s trios title on the ground. One of the all-time “he messed up” looks at Hangman of all time.

I loved Joe using Hangman’s pride against him in the ring, and goading him with the “you’ve never beat me” line, and Hangman falling right into what Joe wanted, and getting his title match later on that night. That’s exactly what Hangman should have done, too. If you want to be a fighting champion like you say you are, you have to go right back at Joe and challenge him to a fight for your title.

I thought both Joe and Hangman delivered here and had some great lines. Hangman with the “Throw another fit at me like that again, and I’ll ruin your life.” And Joe had some great lines, such as, “I am Samoa Joe! And on any day, you have ever existed, you have never been greater than me!” And, “Hangman, you and me, this right here, this is cowboy shit, but unfortunately, you are standing in front of Samoa Joe, and allow me to welcome you to a world of deep shit.”

I believe business is about to pick up, as Jim Ross would say.

I also think using Joe in this role makes the rush job of this feud a lot more palatable. You absolutely believe all it took was Hangman dropping that AEW Trios Title at Joe’s feet to get this fuse lit with these two. They will have an awesome match at WrestleDream, and I’m excited to see them in the ring together this Wednesday on Dynamite. This would be the only time I would do a rush job on a feud with Hangman though during this title reign. After this, I do need a more long-term story with Hangman, and whoever his opponent will be next though.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Toni Storm – Dynamite 10/1/25

Toni Storm and Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Champion) – Collision 10/4/25

I really appreciate the time and effort Toni Storm puts into this “Timeless” character. I love her new look after the title loss. The slicked back hair and the gloves are really working for me.

I imagine that this new look is based off a character in another movie, but I have yet to figure it out. If anyone has figured it out, please let me know in the comments. I love Toni completely being devastated from the loss she suffered at All Out, and I thought her line “a silence so deep it completely gobbled me up” really helped show the mental state she is in.

She had another line about “without the title who the bloody hell am I?” that I thought might have been a foreshadow of where the character may be going. I expect Toni to lose at WrestleDream and completely have a mental break like the one she had when she lost to Mariah Maye. Toni is must-see every week at this point. I know this character isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny Toni is as riveting as it gets in AEW right now.

I also want to call out the fans at Dynamite this week for the ridiculous “What?” chants directed at Toni Storm during this promo. Just total garbage from that crowd. I honestly thought the crowd was brutal the whole night.

The main reason I am putting the Toni Storm and Kris Statlander promo from Collision in the article this week, is because I just want to give them credit for trying something different, and just going for it. Was it weird? Yes, but sometimes weird isn’t always a bad thing.

I think it did a great job of showing the mutual respect both of these women have for each other, and I thought Statlander had a hell of a line when she told Storm she would “knock your ass back to black and white.” Storm telling Statlander, “The gold is in my veins” and that the title is “nothing more personal to me” really showed how obsessed Toni is with the title. I thought this was one of the better things on a lackluster Collision this week.

Honorable Mention

Daniel Garcia – Collision 10/4/25.

I thought Garcia did a nice job of running down Matt Menard in his promo this week. It’s the first time in a long time I wasn’t totally bored by his character. When they added him to the Death Riders, I thought how many more chances is this guy going to get? So, we’ll see where this goes, but I thought him running down Menard showed him as clearly being a lost kid trying to find a place he belongs. It’s like that one friend you had growing up who started running with the wrong crowd, and you could tell he was in over his head.

QUICK NOTE: Did you know you can read an ad-free, silky-smooth-loading version of this website with a PWTorch VIP Membership? Also, unlock 35+ years of archives including nearly 2,000 PWTorch Weekly Newsletters dating back to the late 1980s, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, and two decades of podcasts including Post-PPV Roundtable Podcasts dating back to the mid-2000s. Plus, new VIP-exclusive articles and podcasts throughout the week, fully compatible with the native Apple Podcasts app: CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON VIP MEMBERSHIP

About the Author

My name is Taylor Halley, and I am from Boston, Mass. I am the proud father of two young boys aged 4.5 and 1 years old. I have been a wrestling fan for as long as I can remember, honestly. Saturday morning WWF superstars was just as important to me as Saturday morning cartoons. In the sixth grade, my class had to do a biography on a famous character from history. Most kids choose ex-presidents or famous Boston athletes at the time. I picked Shawn Michaels, my favorite wrestler of all time. My first wrestling show was at the Boston Garden, and it was a house show where Shawn Michaels was the main event. I can still remember the feeling of walking into the arena and seeing the ring live for the first time. I still have the ticket stub too. So yes, if you have not guessed yet, I am a proud Attitude Era kid. Other than wrestling, I enjoy spending time with my family and my friends, cheering on my Boston sports teams and Notre Dame college football (Go Irish!) I am also obsessed with fantasy football. If you ever need lineup advice, I am your guy. I am excited for this opportunity to write for PWTorch, and I’m happy to be on the team.