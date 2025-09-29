WWE RAW RESULTS (9/29): Keller’s report on Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Title, Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Usos vs. Breakker & Reed in Tornado Tag, plus Styles, Iyo, Ripley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. AT LENOVO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,673 tickets had been distributed; arena set up for 10,242. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, they showed an aerial view of Raleigh, N.C. Joe Tessitore touted the city’s sports and cutting-edge tech business spirit and said it reflected that of modern day WWE. Then they showed the arrivals of the Usos, The Judgment Day (who crossed paths with the El Grande Americanos; Dom smiled at them), and Rusev.

-They cut to the cheering fans in the arena and then Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside.

-A several minute long highlight package aired on the main event of last week’s Raw ending with Asuka spraying mist into the eyes of Rhea Ripley who was saving Iyo Sky.

-Rhea Ripley made her entrance. She said she always knew it would come to this with Asuka. She said she thought she was a warrior and they’d settle it in the ring. She said when she did to Iyo crossed the line. She said Asuka claimed they were family. She declared they should settle things in the ring. “So Kabuki Warriors, come and get me!” she growled. Instead, Iyo came out to her music. She was making a sad face.

Iyo said, “It breaks my heart to say this, but you were right about Asuka and Kairi.” She added, though, “But they are my family.” Fans booed a bit. “And I still love them,” she said. More boos. She began to cry. Asuka and Kairi showed up on the big screen, Asuka said she taught her everything she knows and it’s up to her what happens next. She said she mentored her and paved the way for her “and now you act like none of that matters.” She said Rhea is not her family. She said because she loves her, she’ll forgive her for becoming champion and trying to forget about her as long as she apologizes to her. She said she and Kairi can go back to being her students. Kairi whimpered, “Iyo, we can get family again.” Asuka said that for Rhea, it was too late.

Rhea replied, “Asuka, you can go to hell.” Rhea turned to Iyo and said there is no way she can go back to them after what they have done to her. Fans chanted, “Iyo! Iyo!” Iyo sobbed and apologized and said she needs time. She left the ring. Asuka and Kairi then jumped Rhea from behind, forcing Sky to make a decision right then and there. After a few seconds, she charged into the ring and pulled Asuka away from Rhea. Kairi then pleaded with Iyo to choose them. Iyo cried out. Asuka then blew mist in Iyo’s eyes. Rhea charged at and tackled Asuka. Asuka and Kairi took over against Ripley and threw her shoulder-first into the ringpost. Asuka put Rhea in a sleeper on her back and then held her in place for an Insane Elbow onto Ripley. Iyo was still blinded as officials came out to check on her. [c]

(1) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/J.D. McDonagh, Finn Balor) vs. RUSEV – Intercontinental Title match

Rusev’s ring entrance was in progress after they returned from the break. Tessitore noted Rusev’s last title reign in WWE was in 2019. Alicia Taylor did formal ring introductions. Rusev yelled at fans after fans starting singing “Dirty Dom.” The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Dom went on the attack early, but Rusev brushed it off and overpowered Dom. Dom ducked a charging Rusev 90 seconds in and then dropkicked him to the floor. Dom flung himself over the top rope at Rusev, but Rusev caught him and overhead tossed him into the announce table. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c/db]

Rusev was in control after the break. Tessitore said things weren’t going Dom’s way in his first-ever one-on-one match against Rusev. Dom avoided a charging Rusev. Dom set up a 619, but Rusev caught him with a forearm instead. Rusev stomped the mat and got an intense look. Dom rolled to ringside. When Rusev went after him, Dom shoved him into the ringside steps and then threw him into the ring where he landed a 619. He followed with a second 619 and then a top rope frog splash. Rusev, though, avoided it and then landed the Matchka Kick for a near fall. Fans popped for the kickout.

Rusev went for an Accolade, but Dom slipped out of it and rolled to ringside. He grabbed his two title belts. Rusev threw him back into the ring. Dom tossed Rusev the belt and pretended Rusev hit him. The ref didn’t buy it. Dom, though, managed to mule kick Rusev for a three count with a yank of his tights on a roll-up.

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio in 9:00 to retain the IC Title.

-Raw G.M. Adam Pearce told L.A. Knight that making him referee last week was a mistake. He said he made a bad situation worse. Knight said some people said he was the best referee ever. He said he wants a world title shot. The New Day walked in and demanded a tag team title match. Knight and New Day bickered. Kofi Kingston said he held the World Title once, so he should defer to him. Knight told Pearce to put him in the ring with Kingston later.

-They showed the Cody Rhodes “Nightmare” bus with an image of his dog on the side. [c]

-A clip aired of Cody Rhodes having Undertaker on his podcast.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett who talked about the Crown Jewel main event of Cody vs. Seth Rollins. A video aired on “their shared history” with soundbites from both.

-Bayley crossed paths with Lyra Valkyria. She showed off that she was wearing a Lyra t-shirt. Lyra wasn’t buying it. Bayley said she has been going through a lot lately. She said she understands Lyra wanting to keep her distance from her, but she can’t move forward with out her. Lyra said she doesn’t know if Bayley’s being sincere, but she’s done giving her chances. She walked away and then Bayley looked disappointed,

-Bayley made her ring entrance. [c]

-Tessitore announced Zuffa Boxing will launch next January. He said it will “make the great sport even better.”

(2) BAYLEY vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Roxanne Perez)

The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. After Raquel dominated most of the early action, Bayley made a comeback at 3:00 and dove through the ropes with a body press on Raquel. She followed up with a leap off the ring apron, but Raquel caught her and spun her into the barricade. They cut to a break. [c]

They were battling at ringside after the break. Bayley pounded her chest at ringside, then landed a top rope elbow in the ring. She followed with a Swanton for a near fall at 8:00. Raquel caught Bayley a minute later and landed a fallaway slam and then a flying senton for a near fall. Raquel went for a sling-shot suplex, but Bayley countered. It was sloppy and they regrouped. Bayley landed a faceplant, but Raquel countered with a clothesline. That botched sequence took fans out of the match, although they weren’t exactly rallying for Bayley otherwise.

Bayley made a comeback and applied a figure-four leglock mid-ring. Barrett said they were in Flair Country. Raquel rolled over, but Bayley rolled through. Roxanne raked Bayley’s eyes from ringside. Raquel followed with a big boot and a Tejana bomb for the win.

WINNER: Raquel in 10:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-After the match, Perez attacked Bayley. Iyo’s music played and she paused on the stage, then charged to the ring. She was soon overwhelmed by Perez and Raquel, though. Bayley sat up and saw what was happening. She landed a flying knee to Raquel and then suplexed Perez. She clotheslined Raquel over the top rope to the floor. Bayley then went over to Lyra who looked concerned. Bayley began to smile and cackle. “You got ’em!” she said. “Get up, you idiot! Good job!” Barrett and Tessitore weren’t sure what to make of it. Lyra didn’t seem sure, either.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. They commented on what happened last week with Knight vs. Jey Uso.

-They went backstage to the Usos. Jimmy asked Jey why he walked away when he and Knight needed his help. Jey said helping Knight won’t get them anywhere. Jey asked Jimmy why he was helping. Jimmy said he helps Knight and him. Jey said he doesn’t want help. He said maybe if he focused on himself more, he’d be World Champion again. He told Jimmy that’s something he doesn’t get. Jey then calmed down a bit and said they are going to out and handle their business against Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. He told Jimmy he loves him.

-They went backstage to Iyo Sky whose face and upper body and arms were covered in blue mist. Kairi approached her and said they can still be a family. She told her to apologize to Asuka. Iyo said no way and told her to leave her alone. The camera lowered and showed she was holding a photo of herself with Asuka and Kairi.

-Knight made his ring entrance.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed) – Tornado Tag Team match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley to appear