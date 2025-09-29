VIP AUDIO 9/29 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-7-2007): Keller & Mitchell on the Sports Legacy Institute findings regarding Chris Benoit’s brain damage (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 7, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the findings of the Sports Legacy Institute regarding Chris Benoit’s brain damage including what this means, what WWE should do about it, how this could affect the congressional hearings, and how it should influence the in-ring style of the industry.

