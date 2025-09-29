VIP PODCAST 9/29 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Review of AEW All Out, plus Amin’s in-person experience (71 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Overview
  • 01:33 Discussion on Pay-Per-View Buy Rates
  • 05:31 Impact of Time Changes on Viewership
  • 10:54 In-Person Experience and Crowd Reactions
  • 29:44 Eddie Kingston’s Return Match
  • 35:35 MJF vs. Briscoe
  • 44:50 The Demand vs. Hurt Syndicate
  • 50:02 Mercedes vs. Riho
  • 51:28 Continental Three-Way Match
  • 55:13 Coffin Match and PAC’s Return
  • 01:06:04 Main Event  and Final Thoughts

