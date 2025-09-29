VIP PODCAST 9/29 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Review of AEW All Out, plus Amin’s in-person experience (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Overview
- 01:33 Discussion on Pay-Per-View Buy Rates
- 05:31 Impact of Time Changes on Viewership
- 10:54 In-Person Experience and Crowd Reactions
- 29:44 Eddie Kingston’s Return Match
- 35:35 MJF vs. Briscoe
- 44:50 The Demand vs. Hurt Syndicate
- 50:02 Mercedes vs. Riho
- 51:28 Continental Three-Way Match
- 55:13 Coffin Match and PAC’s Return
- 01:06:04 Main Event and Final Thoughts
