VIP PODCAST 9/29 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Review of AEW All Out, plus Amin’s in-person experience (71 min.)

00:00 Introduction and Overview

01:33 Discussion on Pay-Per-View Buy Rates

05:31 Impact of Time Changes on Viewership

10:54 In-Person Experience and Crowd Reactions

29:44 Eddie Kingston’s Return Match

35:35 MJF vs. Briscoe

44:50 The Demand vs. Hurt Syndicate

50:02 Mercedes vs. Riho

51:28 Continental Three-Way Match

55:13 Coffin Match and PAC’s Return

01:06:04 Main Event and Final Thoughts

