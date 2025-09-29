FREE PODCAST 9/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: 2010 Torch Fantasy Draft suggestion, Jericho “retirement” storyline copout, Christian’s injury, Kofi upside (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Sept. 24 and 27, 2010.

On the Sept. 24, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell includes discussion with live callers for 30 straight minutes on last night’s TNA Impact, RVD’s return, the lack of vision for TNA’s product, Goldberg in WWE, what Kofi Kingston needs to become a top star, future WWE stars over the next 5-10 years, Eric Bischoff’s involvement in TNA, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell is joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to answer VIP Forum questions on the Impact Zone, what would happened if Kurt Angle went to MMA after the ’96 Olympics, plus discuss Christian’s injury and potential replacements in his slot, TNA’s X Title switch at yesterday’s house show, the value of titles, and more.

On the Sept. 27, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell includes discussion with live callers on tonight’s Raw, is it time to hit the panic button?, Chris Jericho’s “I’m a heel” Tweet on “retirement” storyline stipulation, ideas on how to spark WWE Raw following the ratings drop below a 3.0, Christian’s major pec injury, a preview of the 2010 Torch Fantasy Draft, Matt Greggory Hardy & Helms down on “youth movement,” and much more.

