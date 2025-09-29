FREE PODCAST 9/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Cadet: Iyo Sky’s torment over loyalty to family, Seth-Cody frame stakes of their match (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to discuss the Sep. 29 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including whether Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have succeeded and returning to the center of attention in WWE. Also, thoughts on the opening segment with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky leading to Sky vowing loyalty to Rhea Ripley despite being torn about her “family” with Kairi Sane and Asuka, Bayley’s character, the Jimmy Uso-Jey Uso-Roman Reigns dynamic, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the IC Title, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com