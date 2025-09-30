VIP PODCAST 9/29 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Dom vs. Rusev for IC Title, Breakker & Reed vs. Usos, Seth-Cody face-to-face, Iyo Sky-Rhea Ripley-Asuka-Kairi drama (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 29 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. The Usos with another Roman Reigns run-in, Iyo Sky caught between Rhea Ripley and her “family,” Seth Rollins says he has to beat Cody Rhodes, Rusev challenges Dominik Mysterio for the ICV Title, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.