FREE PODCAST 9/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WWE Clash of Champions Post-show – Greg Parks talks with callers about what’s next for Reigns and McIntyre, Bayley-Banks prospects, WWE Draft talk (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Sept. 27, 2020 episode hosted by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks who breaks down WWE Clash of Champions with callers and emailers. Among the topics: the upcoming WWE Draft, what’s next for Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the booking of the main event, when do Sasha Banks and Bayley finally tangle, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com