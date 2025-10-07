John Cena’s open challenge continues, Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns main event, big six-woman tag – 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (9/28/2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 28, 2015

BUFFALO, N.Y.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on last week’s Seth Rollins-Kane interactions ending with Kane dragging Seth through and under the ring. They did not include the updated interaction they had on Smackdown last week.

-The Raw opening aired.

-Michael Cole introduced the show and they showed a wide angle of the arena as John Cena’s music played. Cole was with Byron Saxton and JBL. More boos than cheers. Cole said the news was broken earlier in the day that Cena is ready for another U.S. Title Open Challenge. Cena stood mid-ring and absorbed boos from the crowd and a few cheers from some kids. “It seems some of you are a little salty tonight,” he said. “Have no fear, the champ is here!” He held up his U.S. Title belt. He said the championship is a symbol of excellence and opportunity, and it will be defended “tonightâ€¦ right now.” He said Buffalo is the place to be, which upped the cheers he was getting. He said John Cena is the man to beat. “You want some, come get some!” he yelled. Cole wondered who would take the opportunity.

After a pause, Xavier Woods’s trombone could be heard. Big E spoke and asked the crowd to clap for their soon-to-be U.S. Champ. Xavier and Kofi wore the tag team title belts and danced onto the stage with Big E. Big E said they were there to make WWE great again, repeating the channeling of Donald Trump’s campaign motto. They talked briefly about the “nasty Dudley Boys,” but then went right back to Cena. Big E offered Cena a new slogan: “Hustle, Loyalty, Your Booty!” They went on and on, including singing “New U.S. Champs” to the beat of “John Cena sucks.” Cena thanked them for the remix and asked one of them to get into the ring. “There’s a time to entertain and a time to get serious,” he said. He added that if they don’t choose one, he’ll beat all their asses. New Day huddled and decided on Xavier.

(1) JOHN CENA vs. XAVIER WOODS (w/Big E & Kofi Kingston) – U.S. Title match

Cena got in Xavier’s face during ring intros, having enough of his trombone playing. Xavier taunted Cena again with his trombone right before the bell. Cena charged and took Xavier down with a clothesline, which the director nearly missed. Xavier yelled at ringside, “I wasn’t ready!” Neither was the director. They miraculously didn’t cut to a commercial. After Kofi jumped onto the ring apron in the first minute and continued to jaw at Cena, the ref had enough and booted them from ringside. Kofi and Big E threw a fit, then retreated. [c]

After the break, Cole said it was all Cena since Kofi and Big E were kicked out of ringside. Xavier escaped an AA and then gave Cena a spinning punch and a spinning roundhouse kick to Cena’s head for at two count. A minute later Xavier ducked a Cena cross body attempt off the top rope, then DDT’d him off the ropes for a near fall. That should have been a finisher, not an early match spot. Xavier flipped at Cena, but Cena countered with a sitout powerbomb for a two count. More back and forth, with Xavier escaping an AA and hitting an Eat Da’Feet for a near fall. Saxton said Xavier might have known about the U.S. Title open challenge for a long time whereas Cena just found out.

(WK Reax: They never have explained how that works, and who gets to accept his open challenge, and why Cena isn’t told until match time. They usually don’t draw attention to it and just assume no one cares or it doesn’t matter, but Byron just drew attention to it.)

Cena applied the STF, but before long Kofi and Big E leaped in and attacked Cena. The ref DQ’d Xavier. The Dudleys immediately ran out and made the save. Cena and the Dudleys stood at ringside as New Day regrouped in the ring.

WINNER: Cena via DQ at 9:22.

(WK Reax: This is a good use of the U.S. Title Open Challenge by using a tag wrestler who has some momentum as a character to fill some TV against Cena. The action felt too much like it was just the two wrestlers taking turns doing big reversals and a big move and a near fall, then switching to the other guy doing the same.) [c]

(2) THE DUDLEYS & JOHN CENA vs. THE NEW DAY

Joined in progress after the break, the Dudleys had Kofi isolated in their corner. The announcers shifted to talking about the MSG live WWE Network special. Kofi avoided a Five Knuckle Shuffle and then tagged in Big E who applied a grinding headlock on Cena mid-ring. New Day isolated Cena for a while including a running splash by Big E that they replayed in super-slo-mo. Cena eventually hot-tagged in Devon who went to work on New Day. Bubba tagged in and gave Kofi a Bubba Bomb for a convincing near fall, broken up by Xavier. The Dudleys followed up with the classy split-legged diving headbutt to the balls, but before they could finish him with 3D, Xavier yanked on Bubba’s legs. That distraction opened up D-Von to being hit with the Trouble in Paradise by Kofi for the pin. Kofi’s balls suddenly felt better, apparently.

WINNERS: The New Day at 6:40.

-Cole plugged that Miz TV would feature Charlotte and Becky Lynch reacting to Paige’s turn last week. A clip aired of what Paige said. [c]

-A clip aired for the season finale of Total Divas featuring Dolph Ziggler telling Nikki Bella that he still has feelings for her.

-Backstage Triple H explained to Stephanie McMahon and Ashley from the Human Resources Department. Triple H said he wasn’t sure H.R. is the best way to handle things with Kane. Kane walked in acting sappy cheerful. Steph said a complaint was filed against him, and Steph said she takes the health and well-being of their employees very seriously. Seth walked in and said he can’t believe someone would do that to Kane. He said whoever did that was a spineless coward who didn’t handle things like a man. Steph suggested Kane treat things seriously because his future as Director of Operations could depend on it. Seth said it sounds like a lot of pressure. Kane said he can handle the heat and leaned in fiercely and said, “Remember, I’m the manâ€¦” Then he stopped himself and went back to cheerful and said “â€¦who has extensive training in conflict management.” He added, “Who doesn’t love a good old fashioned performance evaluation.” He walked off with Ashley, charming her with a discussion about the Bellas on Total Divas. Seth told Steph and Hunter he is going to keep an eye on Kane. Steph looked at Hunter and said, “It’s going to be okay,” assuring Hunter her approach involving H.R. will work.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. JBL wondered how Seth knew the complaint was filed by email. Cole plugged Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns.

-They cut backstage to Dean Ambrose telling Reigns that going out there alone tonight probably isn’t the smartest thing. Reigns just kept putting on his gear and listened to Dean talk and talk. Then he stood and said he doesn’t care what they bring because Bray started something that he’s going to finish tonight. Dean said he knows that look, and it’s “thee” look. He said if the Wyatt Family’s swamp apes start anything, he’ll fly out of the back like a bat out of hell swinging for the fences. Reigns said if he needs a hand, he’s sure Randy Orton would help him. Dean said after what happened with Chris Jericho at Night of Champions, he’s not sure. Orton walked in and said he should finish his thought. Dean said he doesn’t want any outsiders coming in to save the day. Orton said he found that funny. Reigns told them to stop arguing. Somehow Orton and Dean looked an inch or two taller than Reigns. Orton told Reigns and Dean that he’ll believe they can handle things on their own when he sees it. He said he’s got tonight to prove it, and after that “it’s open season.” [c]

(3) THE BIG SHOW vs. MARK HENRY

Henry stood in the ring after the break as his music faded. Show then made his full ring entrance as Cole plugged Show vs. Brock Lesnar at MSG this Saturday live on WWE Network. Show blocked an early bodyslam attempt by Henry, then speared him. Saxton said Show can’t look past the World’s Strongest Man and look ahead to Lesnar. Show jawed a lot with some fans in the front row, then body slammed Henry, who screamed in pain. A fan held up a sign that said: “Please Retire Tour: Kane, Big Show, Bella Twins, Sheamus, and (I think) John Cena,” although the bottom of the sign was obstructed by the ref. After two bodyslams, Show dropped his straps and signaled for the KO punch, then delivered for the clean win.

WINNER: Show at 2:38.

(WK Reax: It’s good to build up Show for the match against Lesnar with a dominant one-sided win over someone Henry’s size, but why not make it matter more by putting some juice behind the match by having Henry on a hot streak for a few weeks before the Show match? That would take planning Raw more than two days or two hours head of air time, though.)

-Saxton plugged Reigns vs. Bray. Then they cut to Miz backstage getting his face powdered. [c]

-Miz TV: Miz introduced Miz TV from mid-ring. He said the WWE Universe can’t get enough of the Divas Revolution, but it seems they’ve had enough of each other. He threw to a clip of Paige last week turning on Charlotte and Becky Lynch. Back to Miz live, he talked about the crumbling of PCB reminding him of the drama on Total Divas, the season finale of which airs tomorrow night. He introduced his guest, Charlotte. Charlotte walked out with Becky Lynch. A fan held up a sign that said, “We Want Nattie.” Miz clarified his scarf is an “infinity scarf.”

[HOUR TWO]

Charlotte told Paige to come down to talk things out or perhaps just throw down. She stood up. Miz told her, “How dare you? You do not invite guests on my show.” Lynch yanked his mic away and Charlotte called out Paige. Instead, the Bellas walked out with Alicia Fox. Nikki said while her team is acting like a bunch of high school girls, their team is stronger than ever. She said she is feeling bad for her because by the time they have a rematch, she’ll be a hot mess dealing with daytime drama, whereas she’ll be the new Divas Champion. Charlotte told her to step into the ring so she can tap her out again. Nikki said Paige said many things last week she agrees with, but she disagrees that Paige started the Divas Revolution. She said it was her. Charlotte said the Divas Revolution is about the fans in the seats and watching on TV, and them believing in one another. “That’s what the Divas Revolution is really about.” Fox said, “Three is greater than two.” Becky mocked her and said she’s good at math, tomorrow they’ll do reading, but not before an ass kicking. Paige interrupted.

Paige walked out and disagreed with Nikki claiming she started the Divas Revolution. Nikki asked Charlotte and Becky, “With friends like this, why do you need enemies?” Paige said, “Yeah, and if you have boyfriends like yours, who really needs ambition.” The crowd oohed and ahhed. That sparked a brawl, started by Brie. Team PCB cleared the ring of the Bellas & Fox. Cole noted they showed some unexpected unity in the face of a common enemy. [c]

(4) THE BELLAS & ALICIA FOX vs. CHARLOTTE & BECKY LYNCH & PAIGE

JBL said the Divas have never gotten along, it’s just recently that they’ve taken it in front of the cameras. At 5:00 Charlotte rallied and JBL said she is showing why she’s the Divas Champion. A brawl broke out, but Paige cleared the ring. Charlotte set up a figure-eight, but she got kicked into Paige. That was all it took for Paige to walk out on her partners. Natalya walked out and yapped at Paige, then tried to take her place. Paige yanked her off the ring apron and her face hit the ring apron. She went down. Charlotte was distracted by all of this and turned her back on her opponent. Nikki gave her a Rack Attack for the win.

WINNERS: Bellas & Fox at 6:55.

(WK Reax: The commentary sure conveys the attitude within WWE’s top management, or at least Vince McMahon, which is that the Divas Revolution is about how women can’t get along at all and never have. Ugh.) [c]

-Cole bragged about Raw and Smackdown ratingsâ€¦ wait, nope, he bragged about their 18 W3 Silver Awards across multiple categories honoring their visual and interactive arts. He said the WWE App received two gold awards for mobile sites on entertainment and sports. The side of Cole’s head was swollen like someone smacked him upside the head. JBL talked about Lesnar vs. Show. He said they once broke a WWE ring. Saxton chimed in with a proud, “I remember that.” He was smiling as he said it, and of course looking very dapper in his suit.

-A video package aired on the history of Show vs. Lesnar, including clips of Survivor Series 1992. They showed Big Show pinning Lesnar after a chokeslam, then KO punching a bunch of other stars over the years. Then they cut to the June 12, 2003 Smackdown where Lesnar superplexed Show off the top rope and the ring collapsing upon impact. Then they showed Lesnar attacking Show with a chair until the chair broke to pieces.

(WK Reax: Nice video package that made the match feel more important than it did before it aired. Some will fret at WWE showing Lesnar selling so much for Show in the past, but I don’t think it hurts to show that 13 years ago Show was in Lesnar’s league.)

-Backstage, Seth was talking to Ashley about how there is something wrong about Kane. Kane walked in and cheerfully asked what they were talking about. Seth said he was just telling her how far back they go. Kane talked about how he’s been by his side through all of his big career moments. He presented Seth with a big red gift box. A nervous Seth asked what was in it. He peeked inside and liked what he saw. It was the head of his statute that Sting broke. “It’s your severed head!” Kane cheerfully said. “From your statue!” Seth asked where he got it. Kane said he went to the landfill in Baltimore and dug it up. He said it took him all night. “It’s amazing what one man can do with a shovel and a flashlight,” he added. Seth said it’s too much and he can’t keep it. Ashley said that was wonderful of Kane. Kane presented the severed head to her since Seth didn’t take it. She made faces like he handed her a dead bird. [c]

(5) LUKE HARPER & BRAUN STROWMAN vs. THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS

Saxton suggested the three announcers all do the Millions of Dollars Dance together. Then out came Harper & Strowman. The heels dominated and eventually Strowman squeezed Titus until he passed out.

WINNERS: Harper & Strowman at 4:18.

(6) NEVILLE vs. STARDUST

Two minutes into the match, Neville was on the top rope when Bad News Barrett walked to the ring. He gave Neville a Bull Hammer. Stardust tried to crawl out of the ring and begged for mercy. Barrett picked him up and gave him a Bull Hammer.

WINNER: No contest at 2:34.

-Barrett stood in the ring with the mic and said, “All hail the return of the King.”

-They showed Seth chatting with Ashely from Human Resources. Cole said her evaluation of the situation with Kane was up next. [c]

-Live in the ring, Kane stood with Ashley as Kane’s music faded. Kane asked Ashley if she was ready to present her report. She said yes. As she was about to speak, Seth’s music interrupted. Seth walked out and told her not to read a thing in her “biased, one-sided report.” He could tell she had been charmed. Seth told Ashley that Kane is not the man he presents himself to be. He threw to a video package on Kane’s history of brutality with him maniacally laughing and saying there is no line he won’t cross and declaring he is the Devil’s favorite demon.

Back live Seth said that was the real Kane, not the imposter in a cheap suit in the ring. He said she cannot keep Kane around as Director of Operations. He said the carnage that will follow will be on her head. He said he knows better than anybody what Kane is capable of. He said last week Kane dragged him under the ring and “tried to drag me to hell.” Seth insisted that people like him don’t go to hell, they go to heaven. He said the Pope told him last week he is going to heaven. Seth said he already feels he’s in heaven walking around the WWE Championship around his shoulder and in cloud nine. As he gloated about how great he is, Kane said Seth is a very passionate man and sometimes his enthusiasm gets the better of him. He threw to a video package which just happened to be produced and ready to counter Seth’s. It showed Seth being a meanie to Kane verbally.

Ashley announced that Kane can continue his duties because he is kind, professional, helpful, and thoughtful. “Far from being a menace, Kane is the perfect WWE employee.” she said. Seth said she has no idea how to do her job. She said if anyone should be evaluated, it should be Seth. She listed a bunch of adjectives such as paranoid and narcissistic and unprofessional.

Seth marched to the ring and called this a travesty of justice. He said it’s Kane’s fault because he is the champion of the world. He said Kane is out of his mind. He shoved the title belt into Kane’s chest over and over, and then it slipped out of his hands. Seth was scared to bend over and pick it up. Kane smiled and bent over to get it, but Seth immediately grabbed him and gave him a Pedigree. Seth yelled that he is the champion of the world and he doesn’t get one over on him. He held his belt in the air as the fans booed.

[HOUR THREE]

Seth grabbed a chair from ringside and smashed Kane in the leg with it. Kane cried out in pain. He put Kane’s leg in a chair and stomped on the chair. A trainer came into the ring to check on Kane’s leg and then called for help from the back like he was landing an airplane. A stretcher was rolled out as Seth mocked him for getting a “boo boo.” Seth said Kane looks very human to him right now because he can’t even get on his feet. Seth said everyone knows Kane is a fraud and he’ll never get by him. “Your days of being jealous of the Man are over,” he declared.

They went to the back where Kane was lifted into the ambulance as Seth let out some sinister laughs. Seth said that is proof that anyone who steps up to him is going to get what they deserve. They cut back to the ambulance, which was oddly back in the arena with smoke coming out. The masked version of Kane stepped out with long black hair flowing from it. He limped out of the ambulance. Seth said there is no way that could be really happening. Kane stomped his bad leg and made it better.

(WK Reax: That was among the truly dumbest things I’ve ever seen on a WWE TV show. The vision of the people who think that’s a good idea that draws money is very different from mine, and I think a stack of decades of history of what works in this genre. Sigh.)

Kane stepped over the top rope and began to enter the ring. Seth bashed his leg with a chair. Kane no-sold it. “That didn’t affect Kane at all,” said Cole. Kane threw Seth into the corner and threw a barrage of punches at him. Kane then chokeslammed Seth. Kane then waited for Seth to stand before setting up a tombstone. Seth wiggled free and fled the scene. Kane looked down at Seth’s WWE World Title belt and picked it up and eyed it. Cole said, “That’s what it’s all about.”

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Saxton said Seth set the table for himself and got what he deserved. Then they shifted to a Reigns vs. Bray plug. They were interrupted by a Bray Wyatt vignette. Bray said he will grant Reigns his request and enter the battlefield alone. “We are the alpha and omega, Roman,” he said. “It starts and ends with you and I. It has always been about you and I. Be careful what you wish for because only a fool would believe that he can look into the dragon’s eyes and not be burned. Run.” They played creepy music in the background which, in a way, added a cool effect, but also made it seem more staged and produced than I think works in the context of a wrestling show promo.

-A commercial aired for the NXT All-Star Panel discussing what makes NXT so awesome including Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Triple H, and Corey Graves. [c]

-They showed various Buffalo Bills players in the front row. Bo Dallas came out and told them they are missing Super Bowl rings, but all they have to do is Bo-lieve. Cole, being snarky, added: “Or learn how to beat the New England Patriots.”

(7) BO DALLAS vs. RANDY ORTON

Randy took it to Bo early, so Bo bailed out to ringside. Orton took it to Bo at ringside and threw him into the ringside barricade near the football players. They were loud and rowdy. Orton dropped Bo back-first across the security barrier. Orton gave Bo a backbreaker. Back in the ring, Orton planted Bo with a DDT off the middle rope, played to the crowd and smiled, and then delivered an RKO for the win.

WINNER: Orton at 1:55.

-A clip aired from Smackdown of Ryback & Dolph Ziggler vs. Rusev & Kevin Owens which ended with Owens abandoning Rusev followed by Ryback finishing off Rusev. [c]

(8) KEVIN OWENS vs. RUSEV (w/Summer Rae)

Ryback was on commentary. Cole said he has yet to enact his rematch clause for the IC Title. Owens got in a few early punches, but Rusev outpowered him. Ryback told JBL to take Owens mountain climbing some time to get help with his cardio. JBL said you can’t judge a book by looking at the cover. Ryback said, “That’s one book I think you can.” Rusev and Owens brawled at ringside. Owens shoved Rusev into Ryback at ringside. That led to Ryback punching Rusev. Rusev and Owens worked together, somewhat reluctantly, to take out Ryback. Ziggler ran out and helped even the odds, clearing the ring immediately of Owens. Owens smiled, grabbed his IC Title belt, and left. He walked past Rusev and Summer Rae on his way to the back as Ziggler’s music played.

WINNER: No contest at 0:45.

-Cole threw to a video package on Connor’s Cure with various WWE wrestlers dancing in goofy fashion to raise awareness, including clips of Ellen, Jon Stewart, Stephanie McMahon, and the Bellas.

-Back at ringside, Cole said the WWE Universe seems up for the challenge with all the money they’ve raised. Saxton held up his wrist with a Connor’s Cure bracelet.

-Paul Heyman suddenly was shown backstage heading to the ring to talk about the MSG main event. [c]

-Live in the ring, Heyman introduced himself. He said in October, anyone who steps into the ring with his beast shall go to hell. He said Show is like that math genius in sixth grade who gets a C+ because he’s so bored with the curriculum. He said Heyman has been known to grow complacent because no one can push Show to his limits. He said this Saturday night, someone can push Show to his limits. He said when Show is motivated and inspired, then you have a larger than life athlete with one punch knockout power. He said it worries him, but also exhilarates him. He said that can push Lesnar to his limit. As he went on, Show interrupted.

Show walked out and took exception with Heyman describing him as complacent. He sarcastically said his client is supposed to motivate him. He mocked Heyman’s way of saying “Brock Lesnar.” Show demanded that Heyman admit that Lesnar was upset he got matched against him on Saturday. He asked Heyman to continue to promote what else is scheduled for Lesnar in October, but he won’t because he’s nervous his client won’t make it past MSG. Heyman marched out of the ring. Show told him to consider his future without Lesnar. Heyman looked somewhat worried as continued to walk to the back as Show’s music played.

(WK Reax: Show didn’t really establish any reason to boo him there, and Heyman leaving like he did as Show talked about what he planned to do to Lesnar made it seem like fans were supposed to cheer Show and relish what he’ll do to Heyman’s guy, who wasn’t there. That part I didn’t like. I did like that they focused on making the match feel like it had something at stake – whether Show would be motivated and rise to the occasion and thus knock Lesnar off schedule for what is scheduled at Hell in a Cell. They strategically don’t want to talk about Lesnar vs. Undertaker yet, but the implication was there. Heyman mostly seemed determined to build up Show as a somewhat worthy, threatening opponent for Lesnar, and I think he succeeded in that.) [c]

(9) BRAY WYATT vs. ROMAN REIGNS

Reigns came out first, then Bray came out with Strowman and Rowan. Reigns scolded Bray for saying he’d come out alone, but then bringing his “training wheels” with him. Some fans laughed. He asked Rowan and Strowman if they respect him as a man because, to him, he looks like a little bitch. The crowd “oohed.” Reigns smiled. Bray had a little conference with his two training wheels, and they headed to the back at his request.

Very early, Reigns dominated and landed a running dropkick to Bray on the ring apron and they cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Bray dominated offense for several minutes after the break. Reigns made a comeback and kicked Bray in the chin and chest three times in a row, then knee lifted him. Nice to see some expansion of the set of moves he goes to. Reigns gave him a Goldberg style Jackhammer, which JBL pointed out, leading to a two count. He went to some clothesline style forearms in the corner, none of which looked particularly tight. After a leaping clothesline, he played to the crowd and was met with mostly boos or ambivalence. He looked irritated. Bray blocked Reigns’s next move and then kicked him in the face. He dropped Reigns hard with a clothesline for a two count.

[OVERRUN]

Bray went back on offense for a minute, but Reigns powered Bray down with a running powerbomb mid-ring for a two count. Both men were slow to get up. Reigns played up his spear, but Bray caught him with a boot, which got cheered. Reigns then gave Bray his Superman punch. Reigns made his strange celebratory shaking gestures, then went after Bray at ringside. Bray sidestepped Reigns and threw him into the ringside steps. Reigns brushed aside the steps when Bray threw them at him, then he clotheslined Bray over the ringside barrier into the crowd. Conveniently, a camera man had already stationed himself out there. I guess he knew Reigns’s gameplan. They got counted out.

WINNER: Double countout at 13:05.

-Reigns continued to attack Bray among the fans in the floor seats. Bray tried to flee into the stands, but Reigns caught him. Bray threw a WWE tech worker at Reigns, then tackled Reigns through the barricade at ringside. Cole did his best to make it feel like a special moment. There was a weak “holy shâ€”” chant. They replayed the tackle. Finally a louder “This is awesome!” chant broke out. As Bray celebrated a minute later on the announce table, Reigns popped up and speared Bray onto the table, which collapsed. That got the desired “Holy shâ€”!” chant. The show ended with both Bray and Reigns KO’d on the collapsed table.