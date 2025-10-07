Stephanie wins a staredown with Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Big E in U.S. Title Open Challenge series, epic Heyman promo with Lesnar – 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (10/5/2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2015

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired of Seth Rollins beating down Kane last week on Raw, only to have Kane come out of the ambulance as his Demon Kane persona to get revenge.

-The Raw opening aired.

-Michael Cole, JBL, and Byron Saxton introduced the show. Cole touted the 14,000+ sellout crowd on hand. Saxton plugged The Dudleys vs. Seth Rollins & Big Show.

(WK Reax: I like that main event as it shakes up the familiar matches. The downside is that WWE hasn’t really been giving any extra push to the Dudleys with extra mic work or anything. Had they planned that main event two weeks ago, they really could have had them smoking hot for this match against the World Champ and “a very angry” Big Show. WWE pays such a heavy price for their lack of planning weeks ahead. That’s on Vince McMahon.)

-Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring. JBL referred to Lesnar as the greatest “combat athlete” of all-time. That’s such a better term than “sports entertainer.” The announcers commented on freeze-frames of Lesnar vs. Show at MSG on Saturday night. Cole said the F5 shook the Garden and said he picked up a victory over “a game Big Show.”

(WK Reax: When wrestlers are called “game” or “very capable,” they’re basically getting patronized after losing or right before they lose.)

Back live in the ring, Lesnar was soaking up with a big smile a “Suplex City” chant. Heyman introduced himself to the crowd, of course. He said now that they have kicked off the Go To Hell Tour by “thoroughly thrashing” Big Show, “all focus goes to Hell in a Cell.” He said Undertaker will never, ever, ever get revenge on Lesnar for conquering The Streak. He said ever since November 1990, anyone who has done anything to Undertaker has been massacred by Undertaker, but this time is different. “This is a fight he cannot win,” Heyman emphasized. He said Taker believes Hell in a Cell is the Devil’s Playground, Lesnar believes it to be the Lair of the Beast.

Heyman threw to a video package on Lesnar beating on Undertaker with music reminiscent of the “Lost” series when that alarm sounded. Back in the ring, Heyman talked about what Lesnar has done to Undertaker, taunting Taker with Lesnar’s dominance. “When you looked at your conquer, you realized, Undertaker, you are not Dead Man enough to get revenge on Brock Lesnar,” he said. Then another video package aired on the finish of their last match where the bell rang prematurely.

(WK Reax: When they throw to video packages mid-promo like this, it makes everything seem overly produced and planned out, taking the “raw” feeling that the show was named after out of the equation.)

Back live, Heyman said: “Just like my client will tell ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin straight to his face on the podcast on October 19th, I’ll tell the Undertaker straight up shooting from the hip right now, Sunday night, October 25th, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, Hell in a Cell, on the WWE Network, Undertaker, you will step into a cage of ultimate consequences because this, I promise you sir, will be the very last time ever Brock Lesnar – who gets top billing – will ever fight the Undertaker. One of you will walk out of Hell in a Cell and ascend to the heavens as the victor, as the winner of this storied rivalry – forget the PG vernacular – of this war. One of you walks out as the winner of the history of Brock Lesnar versus the Undertaker. The other will not walk out of that Cell at all. That’s not a prediction. That, Undertaker, is a spoiler.”

Big Show interrupted by walking out to his music. Cole noted he lost at MSG. Cole said he looks like he has a beef with The Beast. JBL said The Beast doesn’t like being interrupted. Lesnar leaned back on the top rope casually and smiled, waiting for Show to speak. The crowd chanted “Please retire!” at him. Show said Brock took him to Suplex City and “woo, what a match, what a fight.” He claimed he was “that close to wiping that grin right off your face.” He said because he’s the bigger man, he’s going to call it like it is. “You’re the beast. You’re a man among boys. I’ll put my hand out right now and say you’re the man.” Lesnar laughed and walked past him and out of the ring. Lesnar looked down at Heyman and laughed. Show: “It must be nice to be as arrogant as you are.” He said he hopes he loses to Undertaker “â€¦again.” Lesnar didn’t like that last word. He turned around and hopped back up onto the ring apron and into the ring. JBL: “Show just threw a card down. The Beast just picked it up.”

Lesnar suplexed Show with a belly-to-belly. Then he lifted Show and gave him an F5. It wasn’t easy, but he did it. Lesnar’s music played as he looked down at Show. Cole said after slaying the giant, he turns his attention to Undertaker at Hell in a Cell.

-Backstage Seth Rollins asked Stephanie McMahon what he’s supposed to do now. He said with what just happened, Show can’t be his partner, so she ought to call off the match. Stephanie said she can’t call off the match. He asked if he has to face the Dudleys himself. She leaned in and told him if he’s The Man, figure it out. She locked eyes and won the staredown. Seth walked away.

(WK Reax: Stephanie winning a staredown with Seth is among the key reasons Seth is the champion while WWE is drawing the lowest cable ratings Raw has seen in nearly two decades. It also does not help at all that Seth is trying to get heel heat while volunteering or agreeing to wear a t-shirt that promotes a breast cancer charity. His character should be too wrapped up in himself to be bothered. That’s not controversial or profound; it’s just a lost common sense this industry used to have. WWE makes things so much harder than it has to be, all because Stephanie & Co. are so immersed in the WWE Brand Building they’ve lost the sense of what makes the brand valuable in the first place.)

-Roman Reigns walked out to the ring through the crowd. Cole plugged Reigns & Dean Ambrose & Randy Orton vs. The Wyatt Family. [c]

(1) DEAN AMBROSE & RANDY ORTON & ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRAY WYATT & LUKE HARPER & BRAUN STROWMAN

The joined the tail end of Orton’s ring entrance. Nothing for Ambrose. Then the full Wyatt Family entrance took place. Cole noted that the middle rope is pink as part of WWE’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. The good news is, the Wyatt Family were not wearing pink. Reigns and Harper locked up to start the match. Reigns knocked down Harper, then brawled with Bray at ringside. Cole said Reigns “could care less about anything except getting hands on Bray.” He meant he could *not* care less. Strowman took over in the ring, but Dean and Orton joined in and they all staggered him and then knocked him to the floor. Orton threw Harper out of the ring. The three babyfaces played to the crowd as they cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Ambrose scored a two count with a schoolboy on Luke. Luke rolled out of the ring. Ambrose laid on his back like Antonio Inoki against Muhammad Ali. Ambrose small packaged Harper for a two count. Then he tagged in Orton. When Ambrose slingshot himself over the top rope onto Strowman, Strowman caught him and then tossed him onto the floor. Cole went bonkers in a high pitch trying to get Strowman’s power over. The heels then isolated Ambrose for a while. They cut to another break. The third break 37 minutes into the first hour. [c]

After the break, Ambrose avoided a charging Strowman and hot-tagged in Orton. Strowman yanked Orton by his leg to the floor and rammed him into the announce table as Bray distracted the ref. Orton, though, rolled over immediately and tagged in Reigns who cleaned house in the ring and then at ringside. Chaos at ringside with Ambrose diving off the ring apron and tackling Strowman. They tumbled into the time keeper’s area. Harper threw Reigns into the ring, but Reigns powerbombed him, then shook the ropes and played to the crowd. Bray hit him from behind before he could execute a Superman punch. Harper then super-kicked Reigns, but Orton broke up the pin. Orton gave Harper an RKO out of nowhere seconds later. Reigns then waited for Harper to stand and then delivered a spear for the win. JBL declared: “Ballgame!”

WINNERS: Reigns & Ambrose & Orton when Reigns pinned Harper at 15:53.

-After the match, Reigns told Bray – who was standing on the stage by this point – that at Hell in a Cell, he’s going to finish their war and be the last man standing.

-Cole plugged that social media has been full of potential candidates to accept the U.S. Title Open Challenge tonight. He listed Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, and more.

-A commercial aired for NXT Takeover. [c]

(2) SHEAMUS vs. NEVILLE

King Barrett joined the announcers on commentary. JBL declared, “All hail King Barrett!” Barrett said his beef is with Stardust, not Neville, who is a fellow Englishman. He said it with a smarmy smile. Sheamus talked to the crowd on his way to the ring. He ripped on the Boston fans, saying he could have been a better Fighting Irishman mascot than the one they chose. He then called Neville a leprechaun. He got in his face and said no matter how hard he tries, he’ll always be a loser. He said as the MITB holder, he is a winner and a future WWE Champion. Neville had enough and kicked Sheamus before the bell. Barrett said Neville shouldn’t resort to tactics like that. Barrett said he wants to have a word with Neville because he’s better than that. Barrett’s distraction led to a surprise Brogue Kick by Sheamus that finished Neville.

WINNER: Sheamus at 0:32.

-They showed Corporate Kane backstage. [c]

-A generic commercial aired hyping Kane on Smackdown on Thursday.

-Corporate Kane stood center-ring with three minutes left in the first hour. He was wearing a boot on his left ankle. He said he doesn’t blame Seth for what he did to him because if he had a seven foot demon from hell chasing him around, he’d be desperate too. He suggested Seth make him his partner instead of Show.

[HOUR TWO]

Seth came out and obnoxiously laughed and told Kane that’s not how it’s going to work. He said he is no Tom Brady. He said even though they both have deflated balls, he cannot lie and cheat and swindle his way into getting whatever he wants because life doesn’t work that way for people like him. Kane said his goal is to be the best Director of Operations he can be, and the best way for him to be the best he can be is to bring out the best in Seth. Seth said he doesn’t need him to prove that he is the best. He said the WWE Title belt brings out the best in him. He told Seth to be the best he can be, he needs to go through hell and face his demons. He smiled and said that’s what a poster in his office says, at least. Seth suggested he take Kane to hell right now. Stephanie’s music played.

Stephanie marched to the ring and said, “Enough. Enough with the two of you.” She called out Seth on his “anonymous” complaint to human resources last week. She told Seth to save it because everyone knows it was him. She said it blew up in his face. She said if he’s going to take digs at Tom Brady, he’s a great leader who lead the Patriots to become Super Bowl champions again. Cole said Stephanie is a “famous Patriots fan” who went to the Super Bowl last year. Wasn’t that on the WWE Corporate jet? Steph said at Hell in a Cell, the Demon will have his day when he faces Kane for the World Title. Seth said there has to be a better way. Steph said if Kane feels he can tape up his ankle and team up with Seth against the Dudleys, “then have at it.” She added one more thing, Columbo-style. She said at Hell in a Cell if Monster Kane doesn’t defeat Rollins, then Corporate Kane will be relieved of his duties as Director of Operations. Didn’t Kane have some sort of iron clad contract as of last week. Seth and Kane exchanged uneasy stares. [c]

(WK Reax: Stephanie playing to the local fans, whether she’s a Patriots fan or not, doesn’t help anything WWE is doing. It turns her heel on the fans nationally who are pretty much united against the Patriots. Why not, in a heel mode, talk about how much better of a Patriots fan she is than everyone else in the crowd because she flew her private WWE Corporate Jet to the Super Bowl last year while everyone in the crowd was sitting on their couch eating cheap delivery pizza and chicken wings with sauce smeared all over their sad pit-stained t-shirts? And to keep from turning babyface with the rest of the country with that portrayal of Patriots fans, she could say the Patriots fans are only slightly more lazy the rest of the football fans everywhere. But then you sort of have to then ask whether WWE should be talking about the NFL at all.)

-Backstage Seth whined to Triple H about Stephanie making Kane his partner. Hunter said at first glance it might appear as if Kane has him right where he wants him, but he might not. “Do unto others before they can do unto you,” said Triple Yota.

(3) NATALYA vs. PAIGE

They joined Natalya in the ring as her music faded. Then Paige for a full ring entrance. Paige dominated early and applied an abdominal stretch mid-ring. Natalya reversed it and yanked on Paige’s leg for extra leverage. Natalya rallied and played to the crowd and got a nice cheer leading to a two count. Natalya put Paige in the Sharpshooter a minute later, but Paige reached the ropes to force the break. Paige escaped, but Natalya went right back to it and this time got a clean tapout win. Paige threw a fit.

WINNER: Natalya at 6:02.

(WK Reax: That was an unexpected win for Natalya. Not sure that’s good for Paige’s push as the outspoken rebel of the Divas Revolution.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who talked about the Intercontinental Championship situation. They threw to highlights of Ryback’s rematch against Kevin Owens on Smackdown last week, ending when Owens decided to just walk out on the match and get counted out.

-A pre-taped promo aired with Ryback saying actions speak louder than words. Then a video package aired on Ryback doing a bunch of power moves and gestures. He told Owens he is the lion and Owens is his prey and he keeps getting closer to satiating his hunger and taking back what is his.

-Owens made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) KEVIN OWENS vs. SIN CARA (w/Kalisto)

Owens turned to yell at Kalisto a couple minutes into the match, which opened up a rally for Sin Cara. Owens, though, finished Sin Cara a minute later with the Pop-up Powerbomb. Saxton noted that ends Sin Cara’s desire to contend for the IC Championship. Nice to hear an announcer note the ramifications of a TV loss like that.

WINNER: Owens at 2:35.

-Owens kicked Kalisto after the match as he tended to his partner. Cole called him an arrogant bully. “How can you justify this?” he asked. Ryback made the save. Owens fled with his belt while yapping at Ryback who had entered the ring.

-The camera just happened to be filming Stephanie backstage sending texts when New Day danced up to her. She said she is busy. She was so happy to “entertain the universe” last month on Raw, and now she’s being nasty to them. What’s up with that? She said if she hears one note out of that trombone, she’ll send all three of them someplace that makes Suplex City look like Disneyland. She then said she was watching the MSG special on Saturday night and she saw what happened, so at Hell in a Cell, New Day will defend their tag titles against the Dudley Boyz. “Find positivity in that,” she said. She walked away as New Day tried to figure out what just happened. Xavier said, “I thought she liked us.” We all thought that, Xavier, we all did.

(WK Reax: New Day were hilarious here. Stephanie’s character, though, is all over the place. It’s like she’s trolling people who are complaining about the lack of consistency to her character the narrative in general. I mean, she’s smart, so how could she possibly think this makes any sense to be this all over the place within the same show, and from week to week. It’s so ridiculous, it’s really hard to believe I’m watching this with my own eyes. It’s like Stephanie is some lady who won the lottery, bought a wrestling company because her nephew is a fan, had never watched it, but got infatuated with being a TV character and just goes out there on a whim playing six different personalities from one segment to another. It’s just insane.) [c]

-They returned live to the stage full of wrestlers standing and wearing Susan G. Komen t-shirts. In the ring, John Cena told the crowd they’d have time later to express how they feel about him, but in the mean time, for the fourth year in a row, WWE has “the honor of partnering with Susan G. Komen and saving lives.” There were ten women standing in the ring wearing the pink t-shirts saying “Rise Above Cancer.” He acknowledged his family sitting in the front row including his brother and niece and father. He said it gives him a special feeling every time he comes to this city. He said these women are true champions and real heroes. He asked the fans to give a warm welcome to their breast cancer survivors in attendance. The fans stood and applauded.

Reigns entered the ring and said his usual mantra is “one versus all,” but with breast cancer, it’s “all versus one.” He said the WWE Universe can join forces and make a huge difference. He said throughout October, fans can buy gear at WWE Shop and join the fight. He said buying the gear helps Susan G. Komen fund research all over the world. He said: “Join the fight. Believe that.”

(WK Reax: Fighting breast cancer is a good cause, of course, although the Susan G. Komen foundation gets plenty of criticism for their distribution of funds. That aside, having Reigns share the stage with Cena is a statement that Vince McMahon has not abandoned thoughts of Reigns being The Man some day.) [c]

-A highlight package aired from the Cena vs. Seth match at MSG on Saturday night.

(5) THE DUDLEY BOYZ vs. SETH ROLLINS & KANE

(WK Reax: So no promo time for the Dudley Boyz before this match? Arguably the best talker in the company gets no mic time. It’s a giveaway that they’re in this match just to fill space as the focus is entirely on Seth and Kane.)

Corporate Kane and Seth were already standing in the ring together. Seth lectured Kane before the match about loyalty and teamwork. Kane started the match. Kane could barely move on his left ankle, so Seth tagged himself in and told Kane to get out of the ring and stand right there as he takes care of this. Kane winced in pain as Seth approached Bubba Ray Dudley. Seth said “I am The Man and you are nothing!” Bubba shoved Seth down. Bubba yelled that they are the best tag team in the world and called for him to step up and fight. Seth applied a side headlock. Seth again told Kane where to stand on the ring apron, which opened him up to getting yanked into the ring by Devon. Kane managed to tag in and get some offense in against Devon, then quickly tag Seth back in at 5:00. [c]

After the break, Cole noted that Seth and Kane have been getting along. Kane tagged out to Seth and then asked for help from a trainer because his ankle hurt so much. The ringside doc said he needed to go to the back to get it checked. Seth, instead, handcuffed Kane to the ringpost, apparently to avoid Demon Kane coming out. Cole said after all that has happened to Seth, who can blame him. D-Von catapulted Seth into Kane, and that knocked Kane to the floor, so the handcuffs broke. Kane returned to the back with the help of the ringside doctor. As Seth panicked, D-Von rolled up Seth for a two count. Seth missed a dive into the corner, and then Bubba tagged in. Bubba yelled, “Get the tables!” When they grabbed a table out from under the ring, Seth slide kicked the table into them. The ref then called for the bell. Cole said the ref called for the bell “because the table got involved.” Damn tables, always sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong.

WINNERS: The Table Disqualified for Interfering at 13:25. They didn’t clarify who was DQ’d. Of course, it doesn’t matter, because it’s all about the Seth-Kane storyline.

[HOUR THREE]

-Demon Kane came out afterward and set up a chokeslam on Seth. The Dudleys, though, gave him a 3D. Cole said because Kane attacked the Dudleys on Smackdown last week, they got revenge tonight. Seth stood over Kane and smiled, then bailed out to ringside. He noticed the table, though, and thought about it for a few seconds. Then he slid it into the ring. Seth set up the table in the ring, then bent over to grab Kane. Kane, though, reached up and grabbed Seth’s throat. Seth broke free and hit Kane with an enzuigiri. Seth leaped off the top rope, but Kane grabbed his throat and chokeslammed him through the table. Kane’s music played as he stood over Seth’s body. [c]

-They went to the announcers at ringside who touted their success in August on YouTube with 456 million views. Then Cole threw to the exterior of the arena earlier in the day when the Bellas and Alicia Fox arrived via limousine. Then Sasha Banks, Tamina, and Naomi got out of their black SUV. They had a few words. Sasha threw Nikki’s hat into the wind then left. Cole chuckled and said, “That makes what’s about to happen pretty interesting, guys.”

-Sasha, Tamina, and Naomi walked to the ring. Saxton said what just aired in the parking lot is pretty much status quo for the Divas Division every day. During ring intros, Cole plugged the Divas Iron Man match on Wednesday on the NXT Takeover special live on WWE Network. Banks said it’s good to be home and she puts the boss in Boston. The Bellas interrupted them. Nikki welcomed Sasha home, dripping with sarcasm. She said she is overrated, just like the Boston Red Sox. She wore a Yankees hat. They exchanged some barbs and laughed at their own jokes. Nikki asked them to refer to her as the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time. They finally threw down the mics and got ready to right.

(WK Reax: Nobody in the women’s division wins when they’re all portrayed this way. It’s sad that Vince McMahon & Co. believe this is the winning formula in 2015 for how to sell women’s wrestling to the audience. It’s so demeaning.)

(6) NIKKI & BRIE BELLA & ALICIA FOX vs. SASHA BANKS & NAOMI & TAMINA

A minute in, Banks got in some offense against Nikki, so Nikki’s partners yanked her safety at ringside to regroup. [c]

Cole said a lot of people want to take credit for the Diva’s Revolution, but it’s really just “this perfect storm that brought us to where we are today.” He shifted to plugging the NXT Takeover special with the women’s title match headlining. The crowd chanted “We Want Sasha” a few minutes into the match. JBL said that might wear on Tamina and Naomi over time. Cole astutely noted they won’t be in Boston every week. JBL clung to his arguments, saying people feel that way about Sasha elsewhere. The heels isolated Naomi mid-match. Naomi eventually hot-tagged in Sasha, who made Fox tap out to the Bank Statement seconds later.

WINNERS: Banks & Naomi & Tamina at 11:45.

-Backstage Renee Young interviewed Becky Lynch and Charlotte who were watching the match on a monitor backstage. She said Paige’s problems are her problems, and her focus is on defending her title against Nikki at Hell in a Cell. She said she wants to prove that beating the longest-running Divas Champion wasn’t luck and she deserves this. She let out a “woo!” and then joined pinkies with Lynch and walked away.

-The announcers commented on a recap of the Lesnar-Show segment earlier in the show.

-Summer Rae stood mid-ring and said she keeps hearing rumors that “summer is over, but for one lucky Superstar, summer is only getting started.” She introduced Rusev, whom she noted she goes home with him every night. Out walked Rusev. The fans chanted “USA! USA!” He asked them to let Summer finish what she was saying. She said Rusev has done more this year than any Superstar on the whole roster. She threw to a video package tribute to him to the song “Easy as Breathing” by Zarni De Wet. Rusev, not convincingly, said it was great. He said when this first started, he did not like her at all. Summer didn’t like that. He said as time moved on, with her under his arm the past couple of weeks, he can’t imagine caring for anyone as much as her. She said there is something she has to ask him. She got down on one knee and smiled. She pulled a ring out of her jacket and presented it to Rusev. He didn’t look happy. She asked for his hand, literally. He gave it to her. She asked, “Ru Ru, will you marry me?” Rusev jumped backward and paced. JBL called it an incredible moment.

Rusev said he didn’t know what to say. She said they could have it all if he says yes. Rusev continued to pace and looked nervous. The crowd chanted “Yes!” He said this isn’t their choice because she asked him, not them. “I sayâ€¦ I sayâ€¦” Long pause. “I say yes.” He smiled. She leaped into his arms. JBL said, “I still remember all of my marriages.” Cole said, “Me, too.” Rusev then said, “I say yes, but not yet.” Summer looked suddenly sad. Rusev got angry-voiced as he said they must prove to each other they are worthy. He said when he has gold around his waist, she will have gold around her finger. He threw the mic down and left Summer alone to soak up this news. She looked distraught and confused. Rusev stopped and opened the ropes for her. He called her to follow him, but rather rudely. She gathered herself and left the ring, but still didn’t seem happy about things.

(WK Reax: There was a harmless campiness to that, given where Rusev’s character has gone the last couple months. He seemed mean and nasty, so at least a heel wasn’t promoting a charity or acting like a babyface here.)

-Cole hyped that the U.S. Title Open Challenge was next. [c]

-Saxton hyped Reigns & Orton vs. Bray & Braun on Smackdown this week. It’s amazing when they actually know a Smackdown match and hype it on Raw.

-Cena came out to a loud “John Cena sucks” sing-along. He entered the ring and told the fans they would have their chance to get riled up and that time is now. He kissed up to Boston as “the place to be.” He said he is the man to beat. He asked his opponent to come get some. Cena ran the ropes as he waited, then tossed his hat to a fan. Cole said Health Slater fans have demanded it. Dolph Ziggler, instead, came out. Cole exclaimed, “This is going to be a good one!” Cole said Ziggler was intrigued by the idea a little earlier. Ziggler didn’t come out right away. Instead, New Day walked out, dragging Ziggler’s body with them. Xavier Woods asked Cena what he said last week about “getting serious.” He asked, “Is this serious enough for ya’?” They dropped Ziggler’s body and all three walked to the ring. After a minute of obnoxiously entertaining and creative mic work building up the announcement, they revealed it would be Big E. Xavier: “It’s such a big moment. If we only had a big challenger.”

(7) JOHN CENA vs. BIG E – U.S. Title match

Lilian Garcia did ring introductions for the title match. The bell rang with six minutes left in the third hour. Big E knocked Cena down after a mid-ring collision and they cut to an immediate break. [c]

Big E continued on offense after the break. There was a scary looking bump Cena took on his head during the break on a Northern Lights suplex that they replayed in slow-mo. That could have been very bad. Cole said, “I don’t know how Cena got up after that.” Yikes. They also showed during the break Big E knocked Cena off the ring apron with a spear to the floor. A lot happened during that break. Xavier and Kofi danced and clapped and played the trombone during the break.

[OVERRUN]

Cole noted how it’s been as one-sided as a match can get during the first seven minutes. Cena then made a comeback. Cena backdropped a charging Big E to the floor, but at ringside, Big E reversed Cena into the ringside steps. Back in the ring Big E went for the cover and got a two count. Big E caught Cena when he flew at him, but Cena countered and went into his finishing sequence. He lifted Big E for an AA, but New Day yanked Big E to safety. Big E then checked Cena to the mat. The ref kicked Xavier and Kofi to the back. Big E swung the trombone at Cena, but Cena ducked and the ref yanked it away from him. Cena then caught Big E with an AA.

WINNER: Cena at 9:55 to retain the U.S. Title.

-Xavier and Kofi attacked Cena after the match. Ziggler made the save, but mistakenly super-kicked Cena. Big E then clotheslined Ziggler. The Dudleys then charged out for the save. New Day eventually beat down the Dudleys and stood tall. Some vocal fans chanted “Newâ€¦ Day Rocks!” Xavier played his trombone as they walked to the back. Cole said New Day made a statement.