FREE PODCAST 10/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW Slaughterhouse Chamber of Horrors, Opera Cup quarterfinals, more (67 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s Slaughterhouse, which brings back the much-reviled Chamber of Horrors for a second go round that doesn’t go much better than the original 30 years ago, plus the quarterfinals to the Opera Cup with Mistico vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Bishop Dyer vs. Satoshi Kojima, and more. We also take a deep dive into what we think MLW is trying to be, how successful it is in this mission, and ways to make a more exciting alternative promotion. For VIP listeners, Justin gives his list of the five indy wrestlers he thinks are ready for television.

