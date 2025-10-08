FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-5-2020) KO Show with Bray’s Funhouse, Ali’s big Retribution angle, Murphy turns on Seth, Orton pins Drew (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-5-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Ryan Sullivan to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Mustafa Ali’s surprise angle with Retribution, The KO Show with Bray Wyatt’s Funhouse, Murphy turns on Seth Rollins, Randy Orton details the darkened attack on the Legends and pins Drew McIntyre in main event, and much more with some draft speculation and ideas for new Seth disciples. They take live calls and answer email questions.
