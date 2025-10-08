FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: John Cena and The Nexus, angles compared to storylines, suggestions for Overhaul of WWE and TNA, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Oct. 6, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring assistant editor James Caldwell and Torch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on Raw’s TV ratings and storyline developments with Cena and Nexus, the challenge next week vs. tons of back-story for the Monday Night Football game on ESPN, Angles vs. Storylines from Lance Storm’s column, thoughts on overhauling WWE’s product per the Question of the Day, TNA’s live Impact on Thursday, Hulk Hogan’s back injury – shoot or a swerve?, TNA’s surprises and changes, plus McNeill’s Live Events Center, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss overhauling TNA’s product similar to the WWE QOTD, including emphasis on the X Division, tag wrestling, and women’s wrestling. Plus, 20 years ago Torch Newsletter analysis of the Survivor Series ’90 line-up full of big bodies from the “steroid era,” Brocktober vs. Rocktober, and more.

