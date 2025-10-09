AEW Dynamite drops to lowest viewership and key demo rating ever up against NXT on Tuesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (10/7) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 321,000 viewers, compared to 465,000 the prior week and the 638,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 570,000. NXT averaged 625,000 for their special NXT vs. TNA theme show.

Last year, when Dynamite moved to Tuesday, it experienced a similar drop to 329,000 from 680,000 the prior week. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 649,000.

Two years ago when it moved to Tuesday, it drew 609,000 compared to 800,000 the prior week.

NOTE 1: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available.

NOTE 2: Nielson as of this fall is compiling ratings using new methodology called Big Data + Panel. It’s incorporating a wider array of sourcing of viewing data to then extrapolate a total viewership estimate. It means that ratings before this fall were created with a different method and thus there could be differences built in that affect how comparable past data is to new data.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.07 rating, compared to 0.09 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.13.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.10 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The announced matches and segments were…

“Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe face-to-face

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita – Double Jeopardy Eliminator match

Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TNT Championship Kyle vs. Kyle 2

The Hurt Syndicate (MVP & Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – Street Fight

Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge

Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) to be in action

