VIP PODCAST 10/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Andrade’s return to AEW, creative burnout from wrestling fans, Wrestle Dream PPV card preview (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Episode Milestone
- 01:01 Andrade’s Return to AEW
- 10:42 Current AEW Creative Landscape
- 15:05 Upcoming AEW Events and Speculations
- 27:13 Discussing Joe’s Heel Persona and Hangman’s Babyface Appeal
- 28:38 Announcing Blood and Guts
- 29:34 Building the Women’s Division and Title Matches
- 35:44 previewing the WrestleDream PPV Card
- 37:15 Excitement for Upcoming Matches and Storylines
- 51:08 Collision Matches Preview and Final Thoughts
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.