VIP PODCAST 10/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Andrade’s return to AEW, creative burnout from wrestling fans, Wrestle Dream PPV card preview (53 min.)

October 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Episode Milestone
  • 01:01 Andrade’s Return to AEW
  • 10:42 Current AEW Creative Landscape
  • 15:05 Upcoming AEW Events and Speculations
  • 27:13 Discussing Joe’s Heel Persona and Hangman’s Babyface Appeal
  • 28:38 Announcing Blood and Guts
  • 29:34 Building the Women’s Division and Title Matches
  • 35:44 previewing the WrestleDream PPV Card
  • 37:15 Excitement for Upcoming Matches and Storylines
  • 51:08 Collision Matches Preview and Final Thoughts

