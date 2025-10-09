VIP PODCAST 10/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Andrade’s return to AEW, creative burnout from wrestling fans, Wrestle Dream PPV card preview (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

00:00 Introduction and Episode Milestone

01:01 Andrade’s Return to AEW

10:42 Current AEW Creative Landscape

15:05 Upcoming AEW Events and Speculations

27:13 Discussing Joe’s Heel Persona and Hangman’s Babyface Appeal

28:38 Announcing Blood and Guts

29:34 Building the Women’s Division and Title Matches

35:44 previewing the WrestleDream PPV Card

37:15 Excitement for Upcoming Matches and Storylines

51:08 Collision Matches Preview and Final Thoughts

