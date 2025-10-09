FREE PODCAST 10/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, AI in wrestling and entertainment, childhood movies, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- The Saudi Arabia WrestleMania
- AI in wrestling and entertainment, the ethics of resurrecting dead wrestlers for “dream matches”
- Javier remembers Peter Cushing’s name this time
- Perfect Blue
- Cody vs. Seth – a champion vs. champion match with some actual intriguing build
- Vaquer vs. Tiffany – a champion vs. champion with much less intriguing build
- Styles vs. Cena – a match with some build on social media I guess???
- Cena’s rumored final opponent
- Peacemaker vs. Green Arrow at WrestleMania 43
- Ripley & Iyo vs. Asuka & Kairi – the glorious soap opera
- Reigns vs. Reed, part 2
- The Jey Uso saga – a true sequel to the Bloodline story
- LA Knight is doing good for himself
- Charlotte and Bliss and the Curse of the Women’s Titles
- “Police Academy” and other (sometimes inappropriate) childhood movies
- …and more
