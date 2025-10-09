News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, AI in wrestling and entertainment, childhood movies, more (90 min.)

October 9, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • The Saudi Arabia WrestleMania
  • AI in wrestling and entertainment, the ethics of resurrecting dead wrestlers for “dream matches”
  • Javier remembers Peter Cushing’s name this time
  • Perfect Blue
  • Cody vs. Seth – a champion vs. champion match with some actual intriguing build
  • Vaquer vs. Tiffany – a champion vs. champion with much less intriguing build
  • Styles vs. Cena – a match with some build on social media I guess???
  • Cena’s rumored final opponent
  • Peacemaker vs. Green Arrow at WrestleMania 43
  • Ripley & Iyo vs. Asuka & Kairi – the glorious soap opera
  • Reigns vs. Reed, part 2
  • The Jey Uso saga – a true sequel to the Bloodline story
  • LA Knight is doing good for himself
  • Charlotte and Bliss and the Curse of the Women’s Titles
  • “Police Academy” and other (sometimes inappropriate) childhood movies
  • …and more

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025