FREE PODCAST 10/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, AI in wrestling and entertainment, childhood movies, more (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

The Saudi Arabia WrestleMania

AI in wrestling and entertainment, the ethics of resurrecting dead wrestlers for “dream matches”

Javier remembers Peter Cushing’s name this time

Perfect Blue

Cody vs. Seth – a champion vs. champion match with some actual intriguing build

Vaquer vs. Tiffany – a champion vs. champion with much less intriguing build

Styles vs. Cena – a match with some build on social media I guess???

Cena’s rumored final opponent

Peacemaker vs. Green Arrow at WrestleMania 43

Ripley & Iyo vs. Asuka & Kairi – the glorious soap opera

Reigns vs. Reed, part 2

The Jey Uso saga – a true sequel to the Bloodline story

LA Knight is doing good for himself

Charlotte and Bliss and the Curse of the Women’s Titles

“Police Academy” and other (sometimes inappropriate) childhood movies

…and more

