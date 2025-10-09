News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: “Smashing Machine” review, Heyman-Seth exchange, Reigns-Usos dynamic, Crown Jewel preview, LA Knight’s success, Lesnar, more (59 min.)

October 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins exchange this week in the build to Seth’s “must-win” against Cody Rhodes
  • The ongoing dynamic with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso
  • A preview of WWE Crown Jewel’s full line-up
  • The surprising sustained stature of L.A. Knight this year mixing with top tier talent in WWE
  • Brock Lesnar’s p.r. rehab
  • Tony Khan referring to Jon Moxley as AEW’s Batman
  • A review of The Rock’s “Smashing Machine” movie
  • Thoughts on the execution of the NXT vs. TNA “Showdown” special on Tuesday
  • And more

