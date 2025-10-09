VIP PODCAST 10/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: “Smashing Machine” review, Heyman-Seth exchange, Reigns-Usos dynamic, Crown Jewel preview, LA Knight’s success, Lesnar, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- The Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins exchange this week in the build to Seth’s “must-win” against Cody Rhodes
- The ongoing dynamic with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso
- A preview of WWE Crown Jewel’s full line-up
- The surprising sustained stature of L.A. Knight this year mixing with top tier talent in WWE
- Brock Lesnar’s p.r. rehab
- Tony Khan referring to Jon Moxley as AEW’s Batman
- A review of The Rock’s “Smashing Machine” movie
- Thoughts on the execution of the NXT vs. TNA “Showdown” special on Tuesday
- And more
