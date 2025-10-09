VIP PODCAST 10/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: “Smashing Machine” review, Heyman-Seth exchange, Reigns-Usos dynamic, Crown Jewel preview, LA Knight’s success, Lesnar, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins exchange this week in the build to Seth’s “must-win” against Cody Rhodes

The ongoing dynamic with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso

A preview of WWE Crown Jewel’s full line-up

The surprising sustained stature of L.A. Knight this year mixing with top tier talent in WWE

Brock Lesnar’s p.r. rehab

Tony Khan referring to Jon Moxley as AEW’s Batman

A review of The Rock’s “Smashing Machine” movie

Thoughts on the execution of the NXT vs. TNA “Showdown” special on Tuesday

And more

