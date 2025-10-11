FREE PODCAST 10/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Crown Jewel post-show: LeClair & Lansdell discuss Rollins vs. Rhodes, Stratton vs. Vaquer, Cena vs. Styles, Reigns vs. Reed, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by Chris Lansdell to discuss in-depth the WWE Crown Jewel event including Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, and more.

