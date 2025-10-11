WWE CROWN JEWEL PERTH RESULTS (10/11): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, John Cena vs. A.J. Styles, Kabuki Warriors vs. Iyo & Ripley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE CROWN JEWEL PERTH

OCTOBER 11, 2025

PERTH, AUSTRALIA

STREAMED LIVE ON ESPN (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Internationally)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

-They opened with the video of the transport of the Crown Jewel Title belts from Saudi Arabia to Australia.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they aired footage of wrestlers arriving including Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer, A.J. Styles, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky.

-Rhea Ripley narrated an introductory video for the event touting the international popularity of WWE with footage of the various countries WWE has visited.

-Pyro blasted in the arena. Cole touted the attendance of 13,683.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRONSON REED (w/Paul Heyman) – Australian Street Fight

Reed and Heyman made their entrance. Cole said for Reed, this is a dream come true to compete in his home country. Fans sang “Roman… Roman Reigns!” as soon as Reed’s music stopped. Cole said Reigns told Pat McAfee that they were going to go head-to-head into the wall “Goldberg-style.” Cole talked about Reigns’s long title reign and said he headlined ten WrestleManias, more than anyone.

The bell rang and they had a staredown to start. Fans chanted, “OTC!” Reigns got the better of the opening slugfest He clotheslined Reed over the top rope to the floor. Heyman walked swiftly away from Reigns after Reigns dropped to ringside. Reigns then hit the Driveby. They went into a walk-n-brawl in the crowd. Reigns used a cricket bat against Reed, which the fans loved. Back in the ring, Reigns bashed Reed across his ribs with the cricket bat.

Reigns played to the crowd at ringside with Reed at ringside. Reed recovered and went on the attack. Cole said Reigns celebrated too long. Barrett agreed. Cole talked about Reed’s history on the Australia indy circuit before he went to the U.K. and Japan and made a name for himself. Reigns soon fired back with a kendo stick attack. Reed strutted and twirled the stick before bashing Reed across his chest with the stick. Cole noted Reigns was enjoying himself while it appeared Heyman was on the verge of a heart attack.

Reigns grabbed the house mic, he said, “Perth, if you want tables, acknowledge me!” Fans chnated “OTC!” Reigns stomped on Reed and then pulled a table out from under the ring. He threw a cricket ball toward Heyman through the ropes, but the ball hit the ropes. Reed recovered during that time and threw Reigns into the ringside steps. Fans booed. Reed then slide the table back under the ring. (I love when a heel is looking for actual heel heat and refuse to use the ladder, since the ladder is such a babyface spot.) Reed picked up the top of the ringside steps and charged at Reigns and bashed him in the head with it twice.

Reed continued the attack at ringside and back in the ring, including bashing Reigns with a chair. He wedged a chair in the corner. Reigns made a comeback a minute later by countering Reed and driving him through a chair behind him with a Samoan drop. Both were down and slow to get up.

Reigns bashed Reed with a barrage of forearms against the ropes. Cole said it’s the most intense and active he’s seen Reigns in months. Reigns landed a flying clothesline. When he went for a second clothesline, Reed caught him and then landed a sudden Jagged Edge for a two count. Reed bashed Reigns with a stop sign next. Reigns resisted, but Reed pulled off a uranage onto the sign.

Reed went for a senton, but Reigns moved and avoided it. Both were down and slow to get up. Reigns hit a Superman Punch for a two count. When Reigns signaled for a spear, Reed rolled to ringside. Reigns ran around the ring, but Bron Breakker showed up from the crowd and speared Reigns. Barrett said it’s legal in this match. Cole said he was wondering when Breakker was going to show up. Barrett said, “The dogs are loose and running wild.” Breakker and Reed powerbombed Reigns through the table at ringside.

Reed set up a table in the ring and leaned it in the corner. Breakker began to drag Reigns back to the ring when the Usos’ music played. They came out to more than even the odds. They superkicked Breakker in the aisle as he charged at them. They went after Reed in the ring next including stereo superkicks and then stereo hip attacks. Fans stood and cheered. They gave a 1D to Breakker.

Breakker recovered and pressed Jey over his head and then dropped him over his knees. Barrett was amazed that Breakker was fine after taking a 1D a minute ago. He said he had amazing powers of regeneration and now was “fresh as a daisy.” Breakker then ran around ringside and speared Jimmy into the ringside barricade. Fans barked and then chanted “Holy shit!”

Reed recovered and then climbed to the top rope and set up a Tsunami on Jey. Reigns intervened and gave Reed a Superman Punch. He played to the crowd. He fended off Breakker on the ring apron. Reed then recovered and lifted Reigns. Jey Uso went for a spear on Reed, but Reigns escaped first and Jey ended up spearing Reigns inadvertently through a table. Cole called it “a miscommunication,” which wasn’t quite the right word for it. Jey looked panicked as he realized what he did. Breakker then speared Jey. Barrett said that’s why Reigns said he didn’t want the Usos out there. Breakker dragged Reigns into position and then Reed landed his Tsunami for the win. Cole called it the biggest win in Reed’s career.

As they replayed the closing sequence, Cole noted again that Reigns had said he didn’t want the Usos involved in his business.

WINNER: Reed in 21:00.

-As Reigns and the Usos sat up, Reigns looked at the Usos. “What did I tell you?” Reigns angrily said. “The whole world thinks I can’t do shit on my own. I told you I’d do this on nmy own.” Jimmy said, “We just wanted to be there for you.” Reigns said, “This ain’t the old times, man. This only works one way.” He told them he loves them, but he doesn’t want to see them until Christmas. Jey lectured Jimmy afterward and stomped away frustrated and dismayed as Jimmy watched from the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good to see Reed wasn’t booked to lose, as that was the easy way out to have the bigger star overcome the odds and win over the lesser member of The Vision. That said, there are some absurd and mitigating aspects to this, although they won’t matter much because of how WWE is good at framing things exactly how they want fans to perceive things. But the rules of the match themselves where anyone can interfere makes everything that happened before it feel relatively meaningless. If winning is important, and if winning “counts” if you have help, why wait 16 minutes before interfering? Also, Reigns feels more stubborn than sympathetic when he gets mad at the Usos for trying to offset a two-on-one attack, especially when clearly the reason it backfired was due to an obviously inadvertent spear. That said, the storytelling here matters more than the logic because the backstory and execution of the latest developments is done so well. I’m still not entirely sure where this all is going and where it lands, but I hope they don’t damage or destroy the fans positive feels for three babyfaces in the process through the in-fighting.)

(2) STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Crown Jewel Championship match

Cole said this match was for the Crown Jewel Championship “and bragging rights for the next year.” Barrett noted that Tiffany has proven herself over the last year against a variety of opponents, and Vaquer has to do that now if she wants to build similar stature. Barrett said Tiffany has more experience in WWE at this level and she might be the best athlete of anyone in WWE. “Quite simply, nobody can match her,” he said. Cole said Vaquer “has it all and can fight with the best of them.” He said she’s crafty and can grapple and fly when she wants to. Barrett said the unknown about Vaquer is a big advantage. “Does she still have tricks up her sleeve she can surprise Stratton with?” Barrett asked. Cole said his answer is yes because she has been successful all over the world. Cole noted that Tiffany stepped into a wrestling ring for the first time just four years ago.

Tiffany avoided a charging Vaquer a few minutes in. Vaquer stayed in control, though. She applied an abdominal stretch. Tiffany punched out of it. Tiffany then landed a back suplex. Both were down and slow to get up. Tiffany landed an Alabama Slam out of a cartwheel. Vaquer took over and took Tiffany down with a Dragon Screw. She climbed to the top rope seconds later, but Tiffany shoved her down. Vaquer followed with a springboard into the ring, but her knee gave out. Tiffany then delivered a suplex into a backbreaker for a two count. Fans applauded, a sign of appreciation from the fans for the action thus far.

Vaquer made a comeback with a suplex and yanked her up by her hair. Fans cheered, anticipating a Devil’s Kiss. Tiffany rolled up Vaquer to avoid a Devil’s Kiss. Cole said Tiffany seemed really crisp. He said she told her she felt she had something massive to prove. Tiffany leaped off the top rope with a flip senton, but Vaquer lifted her knees. She then delivered Devil’s Kiss. Barrett said he kept his eyes closed for that one and has no comment. Cole said he got in trouble last time. Tiffany went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Vaquer moved. She then landed her corkscrew splash for the clean win.

WINNER: Vaquer in 10:00 to become the Crown Jewel Champion.

-Paul Levesque put the belt on her and raised her arm and hugged her. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” She teared up and said they made history together tonight. Fans cheered. She said the belt is beautiful and represents the motivation and love fans have given her. She said she followed her dream. “You believed in me, so now I believe in me,” she said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Short, so therefore not epic. But if that’s a teaser for future battles, that’s a good sign. It was nice at this stage having the fans cheering both, if if they turn Tiffany heel at some point, the match will take on something extra next time.)

-Backstage, Heyman congratulated Reed. “Tribal Thief over Tribal Chief,” he said. He said when people talk about the vision of the future of the industry, they’ll talk about both of them. Heyman was about to walk away, but then stopped and said if at some point in the main event, if Seth flails his arms toward the locker room and begs for them to help him, don’t do it. He said it ‘s a meritocracy and they need to find out who is better between Seth and Cody. He said he’ll start making preparations for a victory party. Heyman left. Breakker asked Reed what happens if Cody wins. Heyman heard that and said, “I think you both know the answer to that.”

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re doing a good job playing up the idea of Seth losing and there being a big fallout as a result, which adds uncertainty to the outcome.) [c]

(3) JOHN CENA vs. A.J. STYLES

Styles got a nice reception. Cena got a huge pop. Cole noted this is one of just five dates left for Cena. Taylor introduced Cena as “the greatest of all-time” and “the last real champion.” (This is just so selfish of Cena and counterproductive of WWE; that was a line designed to get heel heat for a villain who wanted to break the lineage of the WWE Title and claim all future champions are invalid, and Cena turned babyface and they’re still going with that line? I’m just baffled by this decision.) Cena handed Taylor a piece of paper with a note on it. Fans chanted, “Thank you, Cena!” It looked like a Nashville Predators’ crowd with all the yellow Cena t-shirts in the crowd. Taylor then read a gracious introduction for Styles that Cena presumably wrote that included calling him “the definition of total non-stop action” and “the ace and undisputed boss of The Bullet Club” and “the ace that runs the place.” Styles smiled and nodded. Cole said every athlete wants to end their career on their terms and that’s what Cena is doing. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Barrett said Cena wanted to test himself against the very best rather than be a nostalgia act.

Styles opened with a side headlock. Cole talked about their history against each other in WWE. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Styles got the better of an early exchanged and played to the crowd. Fans chanted, “TNA! TNA!” Styles broke clean in the corner. Fans chanted, “Fight forever!” Barrett said Cena doesn’t want to close out his Hall of Fame career on a losing streak. Cena went for a sudden Attitude Adjustment, but Styles slipped free and took over. Cena rolled to the corner of the ring after kickout at two. Styles hit a flying clothesline in the corner and then a flying forearm for another two count. Barrett said Styles has dominated early “just like the Brock Lesnar match.” He said maybe Cena has hit a wall in his career. (This early framing kind of gave away that Cena was going to win.)

Cena made a comeback and signaled for the You Can’t See Me routine, but Styles upkicked him. Cena one-armed slammed Styles seconds later, though, and did his You Can’t See Me and Five Knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment for a two count. (As much as fans were cheering Cena, they didn’t want to see the match end that early.) Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Styles dropped Cena out of a fisherman’s buster onto his knee. Cena countered Styles’ next move into a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Barrett and Cole noted Miz was upset on social media about not having a match against Cena.

Styles put Cena in a torture rack and then slammed him down for a two count. Styles landed a Scorpion Death Drop for a two count. Cena wiggled his fingers and winced. Styles set up a Styles Clash, but Cena slipped out and applied an STFU. Styles slipped out seconds later and applied a crossface. (Man, did Styles’s application look better than Cena’s.) Cena escaped and applied an Accolade. Fans chanted, “Rusev Day!” He shifted into a Coquina Clutch. Styles then applied a Walls of Jericho. A “Y2J! Y2J!” chant rang out. Styles escaped and rolled Cena into a Calf Crusher. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Barrett said, “This is the greatest hits of professional wrestling.” Cena shifted into an STF. Styles kicked out and delivered a Styles Clash and then shifted to a pin attempt for a two count. Both were down and slow to get up as fans chanted, “Fight forever!” Barrett said they’re both in agony and want to win, not fight forever.

Styles was first to his feet and signaled for a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles caught him and gave Styles a kiss on the forehead and a Sister Abigail for a two count. Fans pulled out the phone flashlights. Cena sat up and looked around and nodded. Cole said Cena had a great relationship with Bray Wyatt “as he was coming up in the system.” Fans chanted, “Thank you, Wyatt!” Cena set up an AA, but Styles countered into an Angel’s Wings for a near fall. Fans chanted “This is awesome!”

They stood and exchanged punches and chops as the crowd yelled after each. Cena set up a Pedigree, but Styles blocked it and landed a Dead Eye (“vertibreaker”). The announcers did not call the move by name. Barrett called it “a move John Cena just absorbed.” Cena gave Styles a draping DDT. Cole exclaimed, “Vintage… John Cena!” Fans chanted, “RKO!” Cena pounded the mat and then came at Styles once he stood and landed an RKO for a near fall. Barrett said, “I don’t want this match to ever end. Please keep going. What a treat.” Cole siad it’s turning out to be an all-time classic.

Cena then got a sinister look. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” He charged with a stomp attempt, but Styles moved and landed an AA on Cena for a near fall. Barrett said this is like a video game where you create a character and give them everyone’s finishing move. Cole said, “This is why we do what we do, for moments like this, to celebrate this great sport.” Fans chanted “Fight forever!” Styles signaled for You Can’t See Me, but Cena grabbed his hand and delivered an Undertaker chokeslam for a two count. Barrett said the match “has just blown my mind.”

Cena then avoided a charging Styles and set up a 619, but Styles popped out of the corner and hit Cena with a clothesline. Styles kicked Cena to the mat and then landed a slingshot springboard 450 onto Cena’s chest. Styles stomped the mat and hit Cena with Sweet Chin Music for a near fall. Barrett said there will never be another match like this one ever. Cole asked, “Are there any moves left?” Barrett asked Cole what his move was. Cole said, “The ank-Cole lock.” Barrett said that would ruin the experience. (They are allowed to use a move more than once, right? That’s be an interesting match stip, though, if you could only use a move once in the entire match.)

Styles hit his Phenomenal Forearm on Styles for a two count. Cena set up an AA, but Styles elbowed out of it. Cena hit the AA anyway for a near fall. “Are you kidding me?!” exclaimed Cole. (When Cole is that after a kickout of a signature finisher, they are really close to the finish of the match.) Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Cena and Styles battled on the ropes in the corner. Styles elbowed Cena and shoved him to the mat. He leaped off the top rope. Cena rolled through and lifted Styles for a Tomebstone and delivered it. He followed with an AA for the win.

Barrett said he wishes every match was like this one. (No, as good as it was, that would be awful if all matches were just two wrestlers doing everyone else’s finishers. I get the spirit of his point, though.) Cena helped Styles to his feet. They hugged. As Styles left, Cole said next year will be the final year of Styles’s career and said this was one of the final matches of Cena’s retirement tour. Cole said Cena has become a movie star and a philanthropist and humanitarian. Cena greeted his wife at ringside. Cena looked like he had been in epic fight as he made his way to the aisle. He soaked up one more crowd pop as fans sang his song.

WINNER: Cena in 27:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a special match, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they had the idea to do this as the inspiration for this match rather than booking the match and then deciding to do this. Some fans are going to name this as their favorite match of all time years from now. The tributes to so many of their past opponents was really cool. They showed enough within this format that I think they could have pulled off a stellar regular match, too. Fans in attendance have something to brag about being eye-witness to. All that said, I like this being the third of five matches and not saved for the main event.)

-They showed Cody Rhodes in the locker room looking like he was getting prepared for an important high-stakes fight. Cole and Seth commented on a graphic showing their years in WWE, total titles, total world titles, and WrestleMania main events. They went to Cole and Barrett on camera. Cole said he wanted to give a standing ovation for the match.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY & IYO SKY vs. THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

As Asuka and Kairi made their entrance, Cole said Kairi was actually cowering and hiding behind him yesterday at the Kickoff Show. Cole said the Asuka-Kairi relationship is toxic and borderline abusive. Barrett said Asuka has a domineering personality whereas Kairi is more of a wallflower. Ripley got a big pop, of course, for her entrance. Cole talked about her history in the indy scene in Australia through her February 2024 match against Nia Jax. He said she’s going to try to follow what Reed accomplished earlier in the night.

When the bell rang, Kairi and Asuka charged at Rhea and Sky. Barrett said you have be ready when the bell rings or you can end up in the hospital. Cole said Iyo and Asuka grew up together in the Japanese system in a tag team and become best friends as they came to WWE and NXT in the United States. Cole said he believes Sky is the vest wrestler on the planet today. Barrett said he wouldn’t argue with that. Fans chanted “Iyo! Iyo!” as she rallied against Asuka early.

With Asuka at ringside, Styles dove through the ropes and tackled her. Cole called it “a suicide dive.” Kairi intervening opened up Asuka to kick Sky. Barrett noted Ripley was back on her feet after “her bell was rung” early in the match. The ref stopped Ripley from getting involved at ringside. Asuka entered the ring first and then Iyo just beat the count. Kairi tagged in and scored a two count on Sky. Cole said she appears to have been successfully brainwashed by Asuka. Barrett said she appreciates Asuka bringing her to the top of WWE.

Asuka tagged in and verbally berated Sky. Asuka and Kairi double-teamed Iyo. The ref was occupied by trying to keep Rhea from charging into the ring. Kairi landed a stomp off the top rope onto Iyo who was hanging upside down in the corner. That led to a two count. Asuka kicked Sky hard in the chest a few times. Sky popped up and showed fire. “Iyo switching gears!” exclaimed Cole. They swung wildly at each other. Iyo face-planted Asuka and then crawled over and hot-tagged in Ripley. That got a big pop.

Ripley went after Kairi, who also tagged in. Asuka tried to interfere, but Ripley dropkicked her. She then kicked Kairi on the side of her head and scored a two count. She followed with a Razor’s Edge attempt. Kairi slipped free. Ripley fended off Asuka and kicked Kairi. She then tagged Iyo back in. She landed a Razor’s Edge. Sky then leaped off the top rope with a missile dropkick for a near fall.

A minute later, Asuka interrupted Sky’s set-up for an Over the Moonsault on Kairi. Ripley went after Asuka at ringside, but Kairi slidekicked her from the ring. They threw Ripley into the ringside steps next. Sky springboard moonsaulted onto Asuka and Kairi at ringside as they were gloating.

Back in the ring, fans sang “Iyo… Iyo Sky!” She hit Kairi with two knees in the corner and then set up her Over the Moonsault. Asuka interrupted the count. Ripley returned to the ring and officially tagged in. She lifted Kairi onto her shoulders. Asuka shoved Sky off balance on the top rope. Kairi scored a leverage two count on Ripley in the ring. Ripley came right back with a Rip Tide, but Kairi slipped free.

Asuka held Ripley for an Insane Elbow by Kairi. Sky interrupted the subsequent count. (These break-ups of covers are weak, by the way.) A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Sky dropkicked Asuka off the top rope. All four were down for a while. Fans clapped.

Ripley rallied and dropped Asuka face-first over the top turnbuckle. Ripley played to the crowd and then headbutted Asuka. she set up a Rip Tide off the second rope, but Kairi tagged herself in. Ripley then kicked Kairi off the ring apron to ringside. The kick was headed for Asuka, but Kairi shoved Asuka out of the way. Ripley then gave Kairi a Rip Tide. She tagged in Iyo who landed an Over the Moonsault for the win.

WINNERS: Ripley & Sky in 20:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good tag team match. It was cool to have Sky score the pin instead of Ripley even though it was Ripley’s home country. Asuka is likely going to be upset at Kairi for taking the pin and unappreciative of Kairi saving her for getting kicked by Ripley.)

-Cole plugged the early start time for Raw (8 a.m. ET in the U.S.) which includes Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta.

-They cut backstage where two men in suits treated the Crown Jewel Championship belt like the Stanley Cup or something, locking it up in a case and carrying it to the ring. (This is just too over-the-top and seems more farcical than adding any actual prestige to the belt. It feels more “Spinal Tap” than Stanley Cup.)

(5) CODY RHODES vs. SETH ROLLINS – Crown Jewel Championship match

Seth came out first, alone and to his usual theme. Cole noted Seth has never defeated Cody in a one-on-one match-up. Fans pelted Seth with a “C.M. Punk!” chant as Seth slowly took off his entrance outfit. Cole said Seth’s outfit includes patches of cloth from gear he wore in his prior matches against Cody. He made a big production of taking off his watch, too. Barrett said it’s a reminder for Seth of the demons he was trying to exorcise tonight.

Seth showed early frustration after early Cody offense and paced at ringside. Fans chanted “Wanker!” at him. When he returned to the ring, Cody had a counter for everything Seth did. Barrett said everything was going terribly for Seth. Cody landed a Disaster Kick, knocking Seth off the ring apron. Seth fumed at ringside. “Seth Rollins is unraveling before our very eyes,” said Barrett as he criticized Seth going for an early Stomp and early Pedigree.

Seth went after Cole and Barrett at ringside. Barrett backed away and Cole cowered. Cody attacked Seth at ringside. Seth whipped Cody into the ringside stairs, though, and finally got in a stretch of offense. Seth leaped off the ringside barricade and stomped on Cody’s back. Back in the ring, he scored a two count. Cole said Seth was “acting desperately.” Barrett said that desperation was starting to play into his favor.

Seth countered a Disaster Kick attempt into a sitout powerbomb. Cole said Seth is one of the best on the planet, but he has let Cody get in his head. “His entire career has been ego, about nobody but himself,” he said. Seth yelled at Barrett, then turned to trash-talking Cody. Fans chanted, “We Want Barrett!” Barrett said, “Well, you’re not getting him.”

Seth cut off a Cody comeback with a Dragon Screw. Seth did a cartwheel and then stuck his tongue out at Cody. Barrett said that was a little bit of Stardust there. Cole said it’s screwing around and a sign of sudden overconfidence. Seth went for a Bionic Elbow, but Cody blocked it. Seth applied a figure-four seconds later mid-ring. Cody reversed it, so Seth grabbed the bottom rope to force a break. A “C.M. Punk!” chant started again. (I’m sure Cody’s love that.) A “F— him up, Cody, f— him up!” chant then started.

Cody landed a vertibreaker. Barrett called it by name here and gave a shout out to Hurricane Helms. Cody landed a snap powerslam on Seth followed by a Disaster Kick. He threw a series of punches and a Bionic Elbow. He then dove through the ropes and knocked Seth into the ringside barricade. Cody then landed a Cody Cutter mid-ring. Seth kicked out at two.

Seth came back with an enzuigiri and a Pedigree for a near fall. Seth landed a Crossroads for a two count. Seth absorbed the moment as they went to a wide shot of the scene. Barrett said Seth is starting to realize he might not be a leader and might always be in second place. (He is the World Champion.) Cody ducked Seth and went for a top rope Cody Cutter. Seth ducked and hit a Pedigree and a Stomp for a dramatic near fall. Cole said Seth has to be wondering what he has to do in order to put Cody away. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Seth noticed something and marched to ringside. He examined the Crown Jewel Title belt. He then walked over to the watch. He put it on his knuckles. Barrett said Cody gave it to Seth at WrestleMania 40 when Seth assisted Cody “climbing to the pinnacle of the industry.” Seth entered he ring, but Cody recovered in that time and kicked a charging Seth. Cody then landed a Cody Cutter and a Crossroads for a very near fall. Cole wondered if Cody was starting to question himself. Barrett said Cody has to find something else in his playbook.

Cody climbed to the to rope. Seth knocked Cody off balance. Seth hung Cody upside down in the corner and then leaped off a top turnbuckle with a Coast-to-Coast flying headbutt into Cody for a near fall. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Barrett said Seth had a hard landing, too, pointing to his left arm and shoulder that absorbed the landing.

Seth placed Cody on the top turnbuckle and then gingerly climbed to the second rope. Cody punched Seth and knocked him to the mat. Seth leaped to the top rope and landed a Spanish Fly followed by a uranage for a near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Seth climbed to the second rope. Cody knocked him off balance. Seth kept wincing and holding his left arm.

Cody delivered a top rope Cody Cutter. That was pretty precarious looking during the set-up. Cody scored a dramatic near fall. They stood and exchanged wild swings. Cody threw a series of front kicks and then set up a Crossroads. Seth blocked it. Cody then went for a Pedigree, but Seth slipped free and then picked up the watch in the corner of the ring. Cody kicked Seth who bumped into the ref, knocking the ref down. Seth blocked a Cody Cutter with a shot to the head with the watch on his knuckles. Seth landed a Stomp and then climbed to the second rope. When Codyh stood, Seth landed a leaping stomp for the three count.

Cole said that Seth used the watch to get his first career win over Cody. Barrett said he was in mental ecstasy.

WINNER: Rollins in 30:00.

-Levesque entered the ring and presented Rollins with the belt and the Crown Jewel ring. Cathy Kelley approached Seth for an interview. He said he didn’t need her to ask a question because he knows what she was going to ask. “How does it feel to get that monkey off your back?” He said it feels better than any of them can imagine. “Some of us dream impossible dreams and some of us have the fortitude to achieve those dreams!” he said. “He said there is only one man who reaches higher than the highest.” He said he proved tonight he is not just the greatest of his generation, but the greatest of all time. He said he is a revolutionary and visionary. Cole quipped, “Thank goodness, he is humble.” Cole wondered what Seth, Heyman, Breakker, and Reed have planned as the vision of the future. Pyro blasted as Seth celebrated some more. Vaquer entered the ring and stood next to Seth as they showed off their respective belts.

(Keller’s Analysis: A really good match on a night with all good matches. They had created quite a bit of intrigue over the internal turmoil that would result of Seth coming up short that it felt more possible they’d see that through with another frustrating loss for Seth. It added extra drama. Seth either legit hurt his left arm or was selling very effectively after that Coast to Coast headbutt.)

