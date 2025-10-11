News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-21-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Triple H being a prick on Raw, Hornswoggle follow-up, Cena-Orton story, Mark Cuban (94 min.)

October 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 21 and 22, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • WWE’s follow-up to Unforgiven including Triple H being a prick on Raw
  • The Hornswoggle follow-up
  • The John Cena-Randy Orton storyline
  • Raw rating analysis
  • The Randy Orton suicide attempt story by Irv Muchnick
  • Mark Cuban’s interest in working with Vince McMahon on an MMA promotion
  • And more!

