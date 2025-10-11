VIP PODCAST 10/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-21-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Triple H being a prick on Raw, Hornswoggle follow-up, Cena-Orton story, Mark Cuban (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 21 and 22, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

WWE’s follow-up to Unforgiven including Triple H being a prick on Raw

The Hornswoggle follow-up

The John Cena-Randy Orton storyline

Raw rating analysis

The Randy Orton suicide attempt story by Irv Muchnick

Mark Cuban’s interest in working with Vince McMahon on an MMA promotion

And more!

