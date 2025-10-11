FREE PODCAST 10/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Bob Backlund on whether he regrets not turning heel after losing title, Vince Sr.’s big Backlund-Graham decision (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-8-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interviewed former WWF Champion Bob Baclund. Backlund spoke about the decision to write his 480 page autobiography, what he wrote about that he wouldn’t have had had written the book decades ago, and the transition from him to Hulk Hogan. After phone connection issues cut the interview short about 40 minutes into the show, Mitchell analyzed one of the major turning points in Backlund’s career when Vince McMahon Sr. committed to him over the surprisingly strong draw as heel champion, “Superstar” Billy Graham.

Then, in a bonus segment, a previously-VIP-Exclusive Aftershow podcast with Jason Powell that we forgot to post last week from Sept. 29, 2015 covering these topics: Reaction to the reaction to Raw and predicting next week’s ratings, who were Triple H’s biggest influences, evaluating Paul Heyman-Big Show segment, making an issue of Kevin Owens’ weight, WWE’s selective acknowledgment of history, and more as they answer email questions.

