FREE PODCAST 10/11 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Anniversary Show with Moxley vs. Archer, Cody vs. Cassidy, MJF-Jericho, live callers, emails (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-14-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to analyze AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss the Anniversary Show including four title matches – Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Cody vs. Orange Cassidy, FTR vs. Best Friends, and Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole, plus an MJF-Chris Jericho angle, and more.

