AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/11): The Acclaimed vs. Keith Lee & Big Bill, Storm & Cameron & Statlander vs. Triangle of Madness, Josh Alexander vs. Ibushi, FTR & Bayne vs. Jet Speed & Willow, more

-The show’s cold open showed the transfer of the Crown Jewel championships from the WWE Experience building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Perth.

-Michael Cole talked over a wide shot of the city of Perth, eventually closing in on the RAC Arena. He introduced various wrestlers over their arena arrivals earlier in the day, eventually tossing to an opening video package narrated by Rhea Ripley.

-Fireworks exploded from the entrance way as Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the RAC Arena in Perth. The crowd was bathed in a sea of yellow, with thousands wearing John Cena’s farewell tour shirt.

Bronson Reed was out first, flanked by Paul Heyman. Alicia Taylor announced the “Australian Street Fight.” Cole said that Reed considered it a “dream come true” to return to his homeland and kick off the event against Roman Reigns. At ringside, Cole re-introduced himself and welcomed his broadcast partner, Wade Barrett. The crowd began chanting for Roman Reigns before Reed’s music had even faded out. They threw fingers to the sky as his music hit. Reigns sauntered onto the stage as fireworks shot up behind him.

(1) BRONSON REED (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. ROMAN REIGNS – Australian Street Fight

Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns stepped to the center of the ring slowly, trading words. Reed threw the first punch, but Roman shrugged it off and blasted Reed into the corner. He worked Bronson around the ring, settling in the southeast corner and mounting him for ten punches. The crowd excitedly chanted along. Reigns clotheslined Reed to the floor. Barrett said that Reed could be “swallowed up by the moment” if he isn’t careful. Reigns caught Reed with a drive-by, then gave him an uppercut over the barricade and into the crowd.

Reed retreated through the aisle way on the floor, Reigns in pursuit. They brawled around the outer perimeter of the floor. Reigns cracked a filled trash can over Reed’s back. They worked back through the timekeeper’s area to ringside. Reigns pulled out a cricket bat and rugby ball. He threw the ball at Paul Heyman, then clocked Reed in the gut with the bat. Back in the ring, Reigns wound up and cracked Bronson again. The crowd showered him with a big “OTC” chant. Roman went to retrieve Reed, but he’d recovered. He threw his body into Reigns and began his attack. He retrieved a Kendo stick from underneath the ring and missed wildly with a swing. Reigns stole the stick and cracked it across Reed’s back. The crowd continued to sing to Roman. He grabbed a microphone.

“Perth! If you want tables, acknowledge me!” Reigns soaked in more cheers. He retrieved a table, but was attacked by Reed as the match crossed 7:00. Bronson slid the table back under the ring to a chorus of boos. Reed dislodged the steel steps from the ring post and ran them into Reigns. He worked him against the barricade before returning him to the ring. Reed grabbed a pair of chairs. He drove the head of one into Reigns’ ribs. Cole and Barrett talked about the injuries Reigns suffered a month ago at the hands of the Vision. Heyman taunted Reigns as Reed continued his assault. He opened up a chair. Reigns sprang to life and gave Reed a Samoan Drop onto the seat of the chair, covering him for a near fall just before 10:00.

Both men struggled to their feet. Reigns hit the ropes repeatedly, delivering short-arm clotheslines that barely staggered Reed. Cole said this is the most “focused and active” he’s seen Roman in months. Roman hit a leaping clothesline off the ropes. He punched the mat, looking for a Superman Punch. Reed blocked it and gave him a Death Valley Driver for a cover and two count. Reed beat Reigns with a STOP sign. The crowd told him to “read the sign.” Roman fought back with elbows. Reed shrugged them off and delivered a Uranagi for a cover and two count. He went for a Senton, but Roman rolled out of the way. Reed charged at Reigns in the corner, but Roman moved. Reed careened into the ring post.

Reigns finally caught Reed with the Superman Punch. He sized him up for the Spear, but Reed groggily rolled to the floor, saving himself. Roman followed, opting for a running start around ringside for the Spear. Just as he turned the southwest corner, Bron Breakker came flying off the barricade. He picked Reigns off with a massive Spear. Reed and Breakker gave Reigns a Shield Bomb through the announcers desk as the match crossed 16:00. Reed pulled the table back out from underneath the ring while Breakker played guard dog over Roman. Once Reed had the table propped in the corner, Bron dragged Roman toward the ring.

“Uso!” rang out and the crowd sprang to life. Jimmy and Jey marched to the ring. They dropped Breakker in the aisle with tandem Superkicks. In the ring, they beat Reed into the corner. Breakker returned, eating more Superkicks. They hit splashes into opposing corners, then gave Bron a 1-D. Jimmy pulled Breakker into position, and the brothers ascended opposing turnbuckles for splashes. Reed cut Jimmy off. Breakker popped up and pulled Jey off his perch, giving him a military press into double knees. “He took a 1-D less than a minute ago!” Barrett exclaimed. Jimmy stumbled to his feet on the outside. Breakker got a running start around the ring and speared him through the timekeeper’s area. Reed climbed the turnbuckles, looking to splash Jey Uso. Reigns cut him off with a Superman Punch.

Roman called for the Spear again. Breakker leapt onto the apron. Roman changed course, giving Breakker a Superman Punch to the floor. Reed scooped Reigns onto his shoulders. Reigns slid down his back. Jey Uso charged at Reed for a Spear, but Bronson moved. Jey speared Reigns through the propped table in the corner. Reed gave Roman Tsunami and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Bronson Reed in 21:05

Cole said Reed just became only the second person to pin Roman Reigns in years.

Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey sat in the ring as Reed’s music faded out. Roman wouldn’t even look at his cousins while he spoke to them. He said he told them he had to this on his own. “I love you, but I don’t want to see you until Christmas.” Reigns rolled out of the ring and sauntered up the ramp, talking to himself. Jey said told his brother that he’s out, too. He said Roman is always going to be about himself. Jey left Jimmy alone in the ring.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fun opener, albeit a bit formulaic by WWE “street fight” standards. This is a huge win and vote of confidence for Bronson Reed. It was inevitable that this one devolved into a multi-man brawl with Breakker and the Usos, but I thought the eventual finish made up for the predictability of the interference. Instead of the man advantage leading to a victory for Roman, turmoil between the cousins cost Roman the match and put Reed over in a big way. At the very least, I’m intrigued by the prospect of Roman, Jimmy, and Jey trying to recapture some of that Bloodline storytelling magic.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for the women’s Crown Jewel championship.

Alicia Taylor introduced the match as the camera focused in on the Crown Jewel Championship belt.

Stephanie Vaquer entered first, rising from a cloud of smoke. Cole and Barrett touted her first twelve months with the company, capped off by winning the Women’s World Championship in her first attempt. Tiffany Stratton was out next. She slapped hands with fans as Cole talked about her recent accolades and accomplishments. Taylor delivered Championship introductions. Both women received modest reactions.

(2) STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match

A dueling chant broke out as the opening bell rang. Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton circled one another, then locked up. Stratton wrestled Vaquer back to her feet, but the World Champion quickly regained wrist control. Stratton turned it over into a headlock. Stephanie took her down, but Tiffany kipped up. She hit a cartwheel out of the hold, then rolled up Vaquer for a quick two count. The two rolled to their feet, staring each other down. Stratton offered Vaquer a handshake. Stephanie threw a kick. Tiffany caught it. She countered Vaquer into the corner and went for a handspring back elbow. Vaquer moved. She downed Stratton in the corner and drover her boot into the champion’s face.

Stratton missed with a missile dropkick off of an Irish Whip. Vaquer dropped her with an elbow and covered her for a two count at 3:30. Stephanie hit a leg drop for another two count. Barrett said this has all been “pleasant and polite” for several weeks, and he wants to see who is willing to take the gloves off first. Vaquer caught a kick attempt from Stratton and turned her leg over into a standing neck and leg hold. Tiffany punched free and gave Vaquer a back drop. Both women were down for a beat. Tiffany rolled to her feet first. She caught Stephanie with a short arm clothesline, then hit the signature handspring back elbow into the corner. Stratton hit her signature Alabama Slam for a stack cover and two count just before 6:00.

Tiffany went for a double stomp, but Vaquer blocked it and rolled her up for two. Vaquer sent Stratton to the corner and gave her a Dragon Screw, then double knees for a cover and two count. Vaquer ascended the northwest turnbuckles. Stratton rose and knocked her to the apron. Vaquer tried to bounce back in the ring, but Stratton caught her in the air and delivered a Backbreaker for a cover and two count. Stratton set up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Vaquer popped to her feet and pushed her down. She gave Tiffany a high angle back drop. Vaquer tried to initiate the Devil’s Kiss, but Stratton blocked it. She climbed to the top and went for a Swanton Bomb. Vaquer got her knees up, connecting with the back of Tiffany’s head.

Vaquer called for, and executed the Devil’s Kiss. She covered for a two count. Stratton popped to her feet and gave Vaquer a rolling Senton. She leapt to the top rope, looking for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever again. Stephanie rolled out of the way. She immediately leapt to her feet and to the top rope, delivering the Corkscrew Splash for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer in 10:05 to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: These two worked hard, and fast. It was clear they were trying to get a lot in here, and they mostly succeeded. It really felt like they could have used another few minutes, which would have allowed them to slow down a bit and let some of the bigger, athletic spots breathe for a moment or two. Stratton has continuously impressed on big stages, and Vaquer continues to get the best out of everyone she works with. The crowd seemed to respect this, and like both women, but it felt like they’re well aware of how forced the entire Crown Jewel concept feels and comes off in execution.)

After the match, Paul Levesque presented Vaquer with the Crown Jewel title and ring. Jackie Redmond asked Vaquer about the moment. She said because the crowd chose to believe in her, now she believes in herself. She celebrated with her two titles. Cole said she’s the epitome of dreams coming true.

-Backstage, Bronson Reed nursed his wounds while Breakker talked him up. Paul Heyman walked into frame. He said, from now on, when people talk about the future of the industry, they’re talking about both Reed and Breakker. Bron seemed to wrestle with this internally. Paul changed the subject to the main event. He said even if Seth Rollins stands on the top rope and waves his arms frantically for help, they are not to heed the call. He said he’s making preparations for a victory party, if necessary. Breakker asks what happens if Cody wins. “I think you know,” Paul told him.

-Cole tossed to a video package for John Cena vs. A.J. Styles.

A.J. Styles was out first, sporting old school blue and white shorts. Cole mentioned that Styles confirmed to him earlier than 2026 will be his final year in the ring. He said they were the respective faces of their promotions, mentioning Styles’ time in TNA by name. The crowd’s anticipation for John Cena built as Styles circled the ring. Cena exploded into view. “Wow!” he said to the camera, looking around at the crowd as they sang along to his theme.

As he hit the ring, Cena asked for his music to be cut so he could soak in the massive reaction, then, pointed to Alicia Taylor for his special introduction. He handed Taylor a paper with a special introduction for A.J. Styles, too. He called him the “definition of total nonstop action” and “undisputed leader of the Bullet Club.” Styles looked genuinely moved and amused.

(3) A.J. STYLES vs. JOHN CENA

A.J. Styles and John Cena circled quickly and locked up as soon as the bell rang. Styles grabbed a quick headlock. Cena broke it off against the ropes. Styles leaped over a drop down. Cena went for an arm drag, but A.J. held onto the ropes. A stalemate and second circling ensued. Cena grabbed a side headlock of his own. Styles leapfrogged him off the ropes, then caught him with an arm drag and dropkick. Styles threw his arms out and Cena just smiled. They locked up again. Styles worked Cena into the northeast corner. Both men broke clean. Another lock up. Cena worked Styles into the southeast corner, then broke clean.

A test of strength turned into an Attitude Adjustment attempt. Styles easily thwarted it. He gave Cena a fireman’s carry, then sliding clothesline for a cover and quick two count. He followed with a Snapmare and leaping clothesline for another cover and two count at 4:00. Cena pulled himself up in the southeast corner and ate a clothesline. Another cover, another two count. Barrett said it’s been “dominance from A.J. Styles in the early going. just like the Brock Lesnar match.” He wondered if Cena has hit a wall two months too soon. Styles charged Cena again, but John exploded to life with a clothesline.

Both men were down briefly. Styles missed a clothesline. Cena caught him with two shoulder tackles. Styles blocked the spin-out bomb initially, but Cena caught him on the second attempt. He initiated the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but A.J. kicked him in the face and rolled to his feet. Cena caught him with the spin out bomb a second time, and this time, completed the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He followed up with an Attitude Adjustment for a cover and near fall at 6:30. Styles stumbled to his feet with Cena waiting behind him. He went for another A.A., but Styles blocked it. He connected with an Ushigoroshi. Styles grabbed at his knee, trying to flex it.

A.J. rose slowly, Cena close behind. John caught Styles with a Skull Crushing Finale for a cover and two count. Both men battled to the northeast corner. Cena climbed to the top. Styles slid beneath him and pulled him off the turnbuckle into a torture rack. He spun him around for a Powerbomb and covered him for a two count. Barrett said they’re “in the deep waters now.” Styles gave Cena a running clothesline in the northwest corner and then a reverse DDT for a cover and near fall. A.J. called for the Styles Clash, but Cena picked his ankle and rolled into the S.T.F.U. Styles slipped free and turned it into a Crossface. Cena began to turn his body to relieve the pressure. He managed to roll Styles around and lock in the Accolade. A “Rusev Day” chant broke out in response. A.J. slid underneath it and applied the Coquina Clutch.

Styles tried to transition into the Calf Crusher, but Cena blocked it. He rolled Styles into a Walls of Jericho. A.J. grabbed at Cena’s leg, finally rolling him into the Calf Crusher. Cena got to a knee to the roll out and turn back into the S.T.F.U. After a brief struggle, Styles fought free. He kicked Cena in the gut and gave him a Styles Clash for a near fall at 13:00. A “fight forever” chant rang out as both men rose to their feet slowly. Styles headed to the apron, calling for the Phenomenal Forearm. Cena picked him out of the air, bent him backwards, kissed his forehead and delivered Sister Abigail for a cover and near fall. The arena lit up with fireflies. Cena smiled. He went for another A.A., but Styles blocked it. He gave Cena an Angel’s Wings and covered him for another near fall.

Cena and Styles traded blows in the center of the ring, both seemingly out on their feet. Cena ducked one, looking for the A.A. Styles blocked and attempted the Styles Clash. Cena threw him away. John hooked Styles for a Pedigree, but Styles lifted him up and dropped him on his head. Both men rose slowly. Styles charged Cena, but John side-stepped. A.J. spilled to the apron. John hooked him and gave him a draping DDT. He pounded the mat, signaling for an RKO. Cena hit it and hooked the leg for a near fall at 19:20.

“Two of the all time greats simulating some of the all time greats!” Cole exclaimed. Cena sized Styles up and charged for a punt. Styles moved. He pulled Cena into an Attitude Adjustment for a cover and near fall. Barrett said it’s like a video game with created characters where you give them everyone’s finishing move. Cole laughed. Styles called for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but when he bent down, Cena grabbed him by the throat. Cena gave A.J. a chokeslam for a cover and two count. The crowd chanted for a 619. Cena tripped A.J. into the ropes, looking for it. Styles cut him off with a clothesline. Cena went for an A.A., but Styles weight carried him to the apron. A.J. kicked Cena in the head. He hit a springboard 450 back into the ring.

John came up lame on one leg, shaking out his knee. He turned to eat Sweet Chin Music from Styles. He covered for another near fall at 23:30. Styles headed back to the apron and removed his elbow pad. This time, he connected with the Phenomenal Forearm. Cena kicked out at two. “They’re just running out of moves at this point, where do you possibly go?” Wade wondered. Styles pulled Cena in for another Clash. Cena blocked with another A.A. attempt. Styles elbowed Cena repeatedly. John sprang to life, hitting the A.A. He hooked the leg for a very close near fall.

The camera pulled back as a big “this is awesome” chant rang out. Cena hoisted Styles onto the top of the northeast corner. He dragged him into position for a Super A.A., but Styles fought free and knocked Cena back to the mat. He leapt into Cena’s arms. John caught him and spun him around into a Tombstone. Cena immediately followed up with an Attitude Adjustment for a cover and three count.

WINNER: John Cena in 27:11

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a fun one. I won’t knock anyone for disliking the sheer amount of move stealing here. I think you can fall in one of two camps, and neither are necessarily wrong. For some, they may view this as cheapening the moves of other greats. For others, it’s arguable that those greats simply execute the moves better and this is nothing more than an homage. In the case of this match, I think I fall closer to the latter belief. The crowd was so enamored with this, and it was such a special circumstance, that it felt appropriate. Both Cena and Styles appeared completely enthralled with the opportunity to work with each other one more time, and the crowd ate everything they did up. If I have one critique here, it’s that Cole and Barrett went a little too heavy handed on their praise during the course of the match.)

-After a video package and break, The Kabuki Warriors headed to the ring. Cole said that the relationship between Asuka and Kairi Sane is “toxic and borderline abusive.” Barrett disagreed, saying Asuka just has a domineering personality. Iyo Sky was out next. Cole said he believes she’s the best wrestler in the world today. Sky turned back to the entrance way, awaiting her partner. “Brutality” hit and the crowd rose to their feet, singing along. Rhea Ripley marched into view with supreme confidence. She turned to reveal the Australian flag painted on the back of her ring jacket. In the ring, she and Sky hugged. Both teams discussed who would begin the match.

(4) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. RHEA RIPLEY & IYO SKY

Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley as soon as the bell rang. They tossed Rhea to the floor and began to double team Sky. Ripley returned quickly. Sky knocked Sane to the floor. Meanwhile, Asuka sent Ripley careening to the apron. She slammed her head into the ring post. Ripley fell to the floor in a heap. Asuka and Sky were left alone in the ring to begin the match by default. Sky ducked a charge from Asuka and dropkicked her into the northwest corner. Asuka battled free, then held onto the ropes to prevent an Irish Whip attempt. Asuka caught Sky with a hard elbow strike into the ropes. Sky charged her with a dropkick. Asuka rolled to the safety on the floor.

Iyo Sky dove through the ropes onto Asuka, but was immediately taken down by Kairi Sane. Ripley tried to intervene, but referee Jessika Carr held her back. Asuka returned to the ring first, answering Carr’s count. Sky followed a few beats later. Asuka stayed on the attack with stomps. She tagged in Sane, who gave Sky a boot to the face. Sane worked Sky against the ropes as the match crossed 5:00. She tagged in Asuka. The crowd began a “we want Rhea” chant as Asuka stepped on and walked over Iyo, jawing with Rhea as she did so. Asuka slapped Sky across the face and kicked her repeatedly in the back. Carr admonished Asuka, allowing Sane to attack Sky from the apron. Iyo fought back with short elbows. She reached out for a tag, but Asuka held her back.

Sky ducked a clothesline from Asuka and nearly made it to Ripley, but Sane managed to tag herself in and cut Iyo off. Sane gave Ripley a cheap shot on the apron. Rhea leapt in the ring and was immediately blocked by Carr. Asuka and Sane used the distraction to double team Sky. Asuka tagged back in, mocking Ripley with a dance. Sky had a flurry of energy, catching Sane and Asuka with quick kicks. Asuka shrugged them off and peppered Sky with kicks of her own. Sane tagged in and hit a double stomp from the corner for a cover and two count at 9:13. Asuka tagged back in and kicked Sky in the chest over and over. Iyo ate the kicks and invited more. She pushed Asuka away, ate some slaps, blocked a kick, then dropped Asuka.

Rhea Ripley stomped on the ring steps, bringing the crowd to life. Sky made a leaping tag to Ripley. Sane tagged in, too. Rhea dropped Kairi with multiple clotheslines off the hot tag. Asuka ran into a dropkick. Ripley gave Sane a flapjack, then a roundhouse kick to the jaw for a cover and two count. Ripley went for a Razor’s Edge, but Kairi slid free and caught Rhea with a back elbow. She followed up with a headscissor takeover and a sliding elbow. Sane tagged in Asuka, who caught Ripley with a Shining Wizard for a cover and two count at 12:15. Another tag to Sane. Ripley clotheslined Asuka, then ducked a forearm from Sane. Ripley tagged in Sky, then gave Sane a Razor’s Edge. Sky hit Sane with a missile dropkick off the top for a cover and two count.

Kairi recovered quickly, hitting Sky with an Alabama Slam. She knocked Ripley off the apron, then set up for the Insane Elbow. Sky popped to her feet and gave Kairi an arm drag off the top. Asuka attacked Ripley at ringside. Sane joined in. Sky hit a Moonsault from the ring onto both opponents. She tossed Sane back inside and hit the Bullet Train. Iyo hit the Over the Moonsault and covered, but Asuka broke up the attempt. Ripley returned and kicked Asuka in the face. She called for a tag and received it. Ripley hoisted Sane into Electric Chair position. Asuka knocked Sky off the turnbuckle. Ripley went for Riptide, but Kairi slid down the back and tagged in Asuka.

Asuka gave Ripley a spinning back fist. She bent her backward and Sane hit the elbow off the top. Asuka covered, but Sky broke it up just before 17:20. All four women were down. Ripley and Asuka rose to their knees, then their feet, trading blows. Asuka rolled Ripley into a backslide for two. Both women missed spin kicks. Ripley dumped Asuka headfirst on the southeast turnbuckle. She dragged her up the ropes and hooked her for an Avalanche Riptide. Kairi tagged herself in. Ripley gave Sane a big boot off the apron. She pulled her back inside and gave her a Riptide. Sky tagged in and hit the Moonsault for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley in 19:54

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match that may have overstayed its welcome by just a few minutes. Given the brevity of the women’s Crown Jewel match earlier in the night, I can’t help but feel as though both of these matches would have been aided by some editing – the former by addition, and this one by subtraction. The extended beat down of Sky at the start of the match went nearly 10 minutes, causing the crowd to grow a little restless. In any case, it was good to see Asuka and Kairi back on a big stage opposite two of the most over women in the company. I’m intrigued to see the plan with these two teams, especially with Flair and Bliss seemingly preoccupied with a number of challengers for the women’s tag team titles.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for the main event, followed by another extended break.

Alicia Taylor introduced the second champion vs. champion match. Seth Rollins was out first. The crowd immediately began singing along to his theme. Cole said the weight of the world is on Rollins’ shoulders. He reiterated Heyman’s decree – that Seth must go it alone. The crowd continued to serenade Seth long after his music faded out. Cody entered to a sing along of “Kingdom.” Rhodes slapped hands with fans and signed some signs on his way to to ringside. He showed the Crown Jewel ring off to the camera before climbing the ring steps. Alicia Taylor delivered Championship introductions. Seth took special care in removing the watch Cody gifted him and handing it off along with his World title.

(5) SETH ROLLINS vs. CODY RHODES – Men’s Crown Jewel Championship match

Michael Cole noted that Seth Rollins is wearing pieces of the gear he wore in all of his one on one matches with Cody Rhodes. The two men locked up and quickly came to blows, trading quick holds and takeovers. Cody gained the initial advantage, hoisting Seth up for a stalling front Suplex. Seth rolled to the northeast corner, already exasperated by giving up the early advantage. He pulled himself to his feet and refocused, then slid out of the ring as Cody approached. Seth marched around ringside, hands on hips, breathing heavy. The crowd jawed at him and his temper flared. Cody encouraged it.

Barrett said that if Seth doesn’t lock in, this is going to go south in a hurry. Seth stepped back in the ring and got in Cody’s face. Rollins gave the WWE Champion a rolling elbow. Cody shrugged it off and hit a few punches of his own. He went for a quick stomp, but Cody easily blocked it. Seth looked for a Pedigree. Cody slid free, dropped to the mat and caught Rollins with his signature uppercut. Seth slid to the floor and pounded the desk in frustration. “This is going horribly,” Barrett said, “Seth Rollins is unraveling right before our eyes.” Seth pointed at Cole and Barrett, saying it’s on them. Seth pushed Cole into his chair. Cody intervened, slamming Seth off the desk and checking on Michael. The distraction allowed Rollins to recover. He caught Cody with a cheap shot and drove him into the ring steps.

Seth draped Rhodes over the ringside barrier and gave him a double stomp across the shoulder. He tossed Rhodes into the ring and covered him for no count. Seth hit a back drop and covered for a one count this time at 5:45. Cody whipped Seth to the corner. The World Champion bounced back with a big clothesline. Cody struggled to his feet. Seth looked for a Pedigree again, but Cody took him down. Seth kicked free of a Figure Four attempt. Rhodes went for the Disaster Kick, but Seth caught him in the air and delivered a sit out Powerbomb for a two count. Rollins went to work on Cody’s shoulder. He smiled as the crowd pelted him with boos. Seth fired shots with Cody on the apron, then gave him a Neckbreaker.

Rollins talked some trash, then ate a few punches. He shrugged them off and gave Cody a Dragon Screw. He did a Stardust cartwheel, taunting Cody. Rollins caught Cody with Rhodes’ own signature jabs. Cody blocked the last one and delivered them himself. Seth ducked a punch and pulled Cody to the mat, applying a Figure Four at 10:50. Rhodes was trapped in the center of the ring, but he managed to roll over after a struggle. Seth dragged his body to the bottom rope to break it.

A “CM Punk” chant broke out, taunting Rollins. The World Champion used the ropes to stand on the apron. He and Cody traded punches. Seth caught Rhodes with a guillotine, then tried to get back in the ring. Rhodes caught him with a kick to the jaw. He hoisted Seth up and delivered a Vertebreaker. Both men were down in the center. Cole reset the scene over a close up shot of the Crown Jewel title at ringside. Both men rose slowly. Cody hit a couple of clotheslines, then a snap Powerslam. He hit the ropes and connected with the Disaster Kick, followed by more jabs and the Bionic Elbow. Seth spilled to the outside. Rhodes dove onto him.

“It’s all going wrong for Seth Rollins,” Barrett said as the WWE Champion tossed Seth back in the ring. He delivered a Cody Cutter and covered for a near fall at 15:00. Rhodes went for another Disaster Kick, but Seth caught him with a kick to the gut and a Pedigree for a cover and near fall. Rollins went for a running clothesline, but Cody ducked. He hooked Seth for Cross Rhodes. Seth spun it around and hit Cross Rhodes himself. He hooked both legs for a two count. Seth pounded away at Cody, then ascended the northeast turnbuckles. He went for the Phoenix Splash, but Cody moved. Seth landed on his feet. Cody went for a top rope Cody Cutter, but Seth ducked. Rollins hit another Pedigree. He followed up with the Stomp. Rollins covered for a close near fall.

The World Heavyweight Champion looked at the referee in shock. He leapt out of the ring and sauntered over to the timekeeper’s area, retrieving his watch. Seth wrapped it around his knuckles and stared Cody down. Rollins thought better of it, putting the watch down in the corner of the ring. He slid back inside and ate a Superkick from Cody. Rhodes hit another Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes for a cover and near fall at 20:20. Cole wondered if Cody is beginning to question himself. Cody climbed to the top rope, but Seth pushed him. Rhodes fell into tree of woe position. Rollins stomped at his ribs and chest. Rollins had to be physically pulled away by the official.

Seth climbed the adjacent turnbuckles. He hit Cody with a coast to coast headbutt across the ring and covered for a two count. Rollins walked Rhodes to the northeast corner and hoisted him up. Cody clubbed at his opponent’s back, knocking him to the mat. Rollins recovered and leapt back up, hooking Cody and delivering a Spanish Fly. He pulled Cody up and delivered a Man-Handle Slam for a cover and near fall. Rollins was favoring his left arm. He shook it out and stood, pulling himself up the ropes again. Cody began crawling toward him, then popped to his feet and catching Seth with an uppercut.

Rhodes climbed the ropes from the apron, hooking Rollins for Cross Rhodes. He hit it and covered for another very close near fall at 26:15. Both men were down and spent. Rhodes delivered a few pointed rights. Seth returned some of his own, left arm hanging lame at his side. Seth went for kicks but couldn’t use his arm to block Cody’s return fire. Rhodes went for a Pedigree, but Seth escaped. He grabbed the watch from the corner of the ring. Seth pushed Cody into the referee. Rhodes hooked Rollins for Cross Rhodes. Seth clocked Cody in the face with the Rolex. He gave Cody a Stomp, but wasn’t finished. Seth perched himself on the middle rope and delivered a Super Stomp for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 29:42 to win the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match. Unlike the women’s Crown Jewel match earlier in the night, this was built around a personal rivalry and intense history between the two wrestlers and it aided tremendously in adding gravitas to the situation. The championship was a mere afterthought – this was about Seth trying to exercise his demons, and it worked. I loved the opening salvo, with Rhodes, the crowd, and even the announcers clearly getting into Seth’s head, causing him to make crucial mistakes and nearly blow his chances early. These two then settled in to a strong WWE style main event with plenty of near falls and false finishes. As much as I would’ve enjoyed seeing what became of Heyman’s crew turning on Seth, I do think giving Rollins the win here was the right move, creatively. Seth’s character, while flawed, feels like it has more momentum that Rhodes’ right now, and a fourth loss wouldn’t have spoken very highly of Rollins, or the World Title for that matter.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Crown Jewel concept is uneventful and poorly implemented. It felt like a consolation prize for Saudi Arabia last year, and should’ve been left there. Now that they’ve worked their way into the rotation for big four events, there’s no reason to flatter them with these trinkets. It seemed like even more of an afterthought this year, with the women’s match being given a mere ten minutes, and the men’s being focused not at all on the belt, but on the history between the two competitors. Storyline insignificance aside, I thought this was a strong night wrestling wise. All five matches delivered to varying degrees, and the crowd remained engaged and enthralled throughout. A lukewarm thumbs in the middle on story, but a strong thumbs up on the in-ring work.