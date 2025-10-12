TNA BOUND FOR GLORY 2025 RESULTS (10/12): Williams vs. Santana, Hardys vs. Team 3D, Jordan vs. Hartwell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA BOUND FOR GLORY 2025 RESULTS

OCTOBER 12, 2025

LOWELL, MA AT TSONGAS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO BOUND FOR GLORY

-Tommy Dreamer (w/TNA President Carlos Silva & Jazz) introduced The Beautiful People (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky), who were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

-Tara/Victoria introduced Mickie James, who was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

-The Iinspiration beat The Elegance Brand to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

MAIN SHOW

(1) FRANKIE KAZARIAN (c) vs. STEVE MACLIN — TNA International Title match

Maclin did a dive to the floor on Frankie before the bell rang. Maclin continued his attack after the match started. Maclin threw Frankie to the floor and they fought. Frankie did a Sunset Bomb to Maclin from the apron to the floor. Frankie got into it with Maclin’s mother, who was in the front row. She flipped him off. Maclin made a comeback on Frankie and the action returned to the ring.

Maclin put Frankie in a chicken wing, but Frankie escaped and got a two count on Maclin. Maclin put Frankie in a Boston Crab. Frankie gave Maclin an Angel’s Wings (Christopher Daniels’ move) for a two count. Hannifan noted how there were a lot of tributes this weekend (referring to the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match at Crown Jewel). Maclin missed a headbutt. Frankie gave Maclin a Slingshot Cutter for a two count.

Maclin came back with a Caught in the Crosshairs, followed by a KIA and got the pin to win the title. Carlos Silva awarded the belt to Maclin. Maclin celebrated with the crowd, including his mother, and they both flipped off the camera.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 9:00 to win the TNA International Title.

(D.L.’s Take: This was fast-paced all the way through. I was surprised that Frankie’s reign was so short. But it was a good, energetic start to the show.)

-Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Trick Williams. He said the fans should be thanking him for setting records and for putting TNA on his back. Trick’s lawyer was with him and chimed in. Trick said there would be no cheating because his lawyer was there. He said he was putting cases on all you snitches. He said that Trick Williams was best for business.

-Indi Hartwell and Kelani Jordan were shown warming up backstage.

(2) GIA MILLER (w/Jody Threat) vs. TESSA BLANCHARD (w/Victoria Crawford)

Tessa laughed at the start. Gia took Tessa down in a headlock, but Tessa escaped easily. Gia rolled up Tessa for a two count. Tessa quickly recovered and stomped Gia. Tessa dragged Gia to the steps and continued her attack. Tessa suplexed Gia on the steps. Tessa beat up Gia in front of her family, who was seated in the front row. The action returned to the ring. Victoria hit Gia from the outside. Tessa landed a superkick.

Victoria continued to interfere, but Jody Threat pulled her off the apron. The referee made Victoria leave ringside. Tessa threw Gia out of the ring. Tessa and Victoria argued with the security. Jody Threat did a dive from the top rope to the group. Jody chased Victoria up the ramp.

Gia caught Tessa with a Thesz Press and punched her. Gia hit a monkey flip. Gia caught Tessa with part of a crossbody block for a pin attempt. Tessa regained the advantage with punches. Tessa ripped off a turnbuckle pad and pressed Gia’s head into the corner. While the referee was getting rid of the turnbuckle, Tessa hit Gia with a roll of coins and got the pin.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match had a lot of moving parts, perhaps to distract from Gia’s lack of experience. Crowd seemed into it though. This appears to be the first part of the feud and they may be building towards Gia’s big win.)

(3) CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH

The winner of this match earned a title shot of their choice over the next year. A new wrestler came in every two minutes. Lei Ying Lee and Mara Sade were the first two wrestlers. Hannifan noted that Xia Brookside was scheduled to be in this match but was out due to illness. Ryan Nemeth was the next wrestler to enter. Lee and Sade teamed up to fight Ryan. Nic Nemeth entered next. He squared off with Sade, who slapped him and superkicked him. Lee punched and kicked Nic. Nic clotheslined Lee and Sade.

Cedric Alexander was #5. He suplexed both Nemeths. Rich Swann was next to enter. Alexander and Swann exchanged moves. AJ Francis came out next. AJ threw down Lee. Sade attacked AJ and AJ threw her over the top rope. AJ also eliminated Lee. AJ and Swann celebrated. AJ chokeslammed Swann and threw him over the top rope. Sinner and Saint flipped a coin to see who would enter and Saint (Travis Williams) won, so he entered the match. Social media figure BDE entered next. His social media buddies were shown at ringside. BDE turned a chokeslam from AJ into a cutter. Nic superkicked BDE.

All three of the Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed) entered next. Hannifan explained that Santino Marella said that all three Rascalz counted as one entry. The Rascalz and BDE superkicked AJ over the top rope. Dani Luna entered at #11. She suplexed Reed and Miguel. Dani and Williams had an exchange. Eric Young entered the match next. Young and Williams fought. Eric gave Williams a piledriver on the apron and threw him to the floor. Jake Something was the next wrestler in the match. Jake and Dani powerbombed Miguel and Reed.

Eric eliminated BDE. Rosemary was next to enter. Miguel and Alexander were eliminated. The Hometown Man (with Rowdy the Riverhawk, a local mascot) entered next. Rosemary spat mist into Jake’s face by accident. HTM knocked Jake off the apron to eliminate him. Zack Clayton (with Little Guido) was the next wrestler in. Dani threw out Rosemary. HTM threw out Dani. Jody Threat made her entrance. As she ran around ringside, Frankie clotheslined her out of nowhere. Santino argued with Frankie. Frankie pie-faced Santino. Santino took off his badge. Frankie entered the match.

Santino’s music played and he got in the ring as #18. The fans cheered. Santino hit Frankie with the cobra. Fans chanted for Santino. As soon as he stepped in the ring, Nic Nemeth clotheslined him over the top rope. Matt Cardona was in at #19 to a big reaction. Cardona eliminated Clayton. Cardona brought in Guido, then threw him out. The Nemeths teamed up on Cardona. Mance Warner was #20. He had an undead entourage and Steph DeLander. The Nemeths eliminated the Wentz and Reed. Warner attacked people with a chair. Warner and Cardona fought. HTM and Eric teased eliminations. Eric gave HTM a low blow and eliminated him. Cardona eliminated Eric. Cardona eliminated Warner.

Cardona was left with the Nemeth brothers. The Nemeths teamed up on Cardona. Cardona made a comeback. Nic accidentally superkicked Ryan on the apron and eliminated him. Steph De Laner distracted Cardona. Warner pulled Cardona out. Frankie got back in the ring, since he had never been eliminated. The referee was knocked down. Nic superkicked Frankie. A new referee came in and counted to two. Frankie gave Nic a DDT for a two count. Frankie gave Nic a superplex. Both referees counted to three. The referees consulted with Santino. Santino decided there would be two winners. Fans booed. Frankie and Nic argued over the trophy as they walked to the back.

WINNERS: Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth in 32:00.

(D.L.’s Take: As battle royals go, this was decent. Crowd was with it throughout. The dual winners was a cop-out, and fans were clearly dissatisfied. It does give Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth, two of TNA’s prominent players, a storyline going forward though.)