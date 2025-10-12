FREE PODCAST 10/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell looking ahead to WM32, Bailey’s big upside, Taker-Cena feud hint, Sting DVD preview, Ziggler-Lana-Rusev mess (113 min.)

News Ticker

October 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-13-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed with live callers the previous night’s Raw including bad ratings, looking ahead to WrestleMania, Bailey’s tremendous upside, Damien Sandow, Sting DVD preview, Dolph Ziggler-Lana-Rusev mess, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered email topics including whether WWE was intentionally sabotaging Seth Rollins, was the Evolve-WWE relationship anti-ROH, TNA Title situation, a Taker vs. Cena feud hint, and more.

