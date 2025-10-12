FREE PODCAST 10/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – McMahon & Soucek discuss AEW Dynamite’s 1st Anniversary show, WWE Draft, how COVID was affecting pro wrestling, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Oct. 15, 2020 episode of the All Elite Aftershow. Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin by reacting to AEW Dynamite’s 1st Anniversary show, including Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer for the World Title in the main event. Topics also include Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy, the opening tag team match with FTR, and a passionate and heated promo from Eddie Kingston. Oh, and they also discuss the WWE Draft, and just how ridiculous it is, as well as some of how COVID was affecting pro wrestling.

