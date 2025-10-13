FREE PODCAST 10/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: WWE Raw Post-show including whether WWE was content phoning in Raw, is there a quick fix for WWE, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (10-9-2015 and 10-12-2015) with two PWTorch Livecasts.

First, Bruce Mitchell & Travis Bryant talk with live callers about that week’s hot topics, plus is there a quick fix for WWE, James Storm’s future, and more.

Then, James Caldwell & Greg Parks wonder if WWE was content with phoning in Raw now, plus more hot topics with live callers.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com