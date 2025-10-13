FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell on Cena-Barrett follow-up, PG designation, Bound for Glory hype, Hell in a Cell overuse, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 11 and 12, 2010.

On the Oct. 11, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell includes discussion with live callers on the TNA Bound for Glory PPV, a Lively Argument on how to rate a PPV with horrible booking vs. decent-to-good wrestling, people in TNA conning Dixie into thinking re-creating WCW in the 1990s is the way to go, Raw vs. ESPN’s Monday Night Football that night, whether the Raw ratings would hold up from last week’s rebound, the audience caring about John Cena Week 1, but will they care Week 2 in Nexus, and much more.

On the Oct. 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed in-depth last night’s Raw, in particular the John Cena-Nexus follow-up. Also they take live calls on a variety of subjects including the PG rating hurting fan interest, Hell in a Cell being overused, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Matt Hardy in TNA, Kevin Nash, and more.

