FREE PODCAST 10/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Weigle: Breaker-Seth angle, Dominik’s popularity, Jason with on-site report from Australia (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to discuss the Oct. 13 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including Bron Breakker snapping and spearing Seth Rollins in a big break-up of The Vision and how Seth’s shoulder injury played into it. Also, what’s next for the World Title if Seth is out of action and where does the heel depth chart stand on Raw. Plus, an extended conversation with Jason D. from Australia with on-site details of crowd reactions, off-air happenings, and more. Then trying to figure out Dominik Mysterio’s popularity and whether he’s overrated or still is on the climb. Plus much more with live callers and chat interactions throughout.

