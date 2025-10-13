VIP PODCAST 10/13 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-28-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Jericho, Wrestling Weddings, Ric Flair’s underutilization, HBK’s future, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 28, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Chris Jericho story that week

Reaction to that week’s Raw including the Triple H vs. Vince McMahon & Carlito cage match

The latest on the Congressional Hearings

Ric Flair’s underutilization

Shawn Michaels’s future

The Smackdown Wedding

The general state of Smackdown and how various wrestlers on the roster were being utilized

A review of Thursday night’s Impact and anticipation for the following week’s two hour debut

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com