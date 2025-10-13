VIP PODCAST 10/13 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-28-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Jericho, Wrestling Weddings, Ric Flair’s underutilization, HBK’s future, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 28, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Chris Jericho story that week
- Reaction to that week’s Raw including the Triple H vs. Vince McMahon & Carlito cage match
- The latest on the Congressional Hearings
- Ric Flair’s underutilization
- Shawn Michaels’s future
- The Smackdown Wedding
- The general state of Smackdown and how various wrestlers on the roster were being utilized
- A review of Thursday night’s Impact and anticipation for the following week’s two hour debut
- And more!
