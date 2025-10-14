FREE PODCAST 10/14 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-12-2020) Draft coverage including surprises and new challengers for champs, plus live callers and emails (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Frank Peteani to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talked primarily about the Draft, but also cover other topics related to Raw and also pet peeves, check writing, and more. Topics include which draft moves surprised them, whether there should even be separate rosters, why NXT wasn’t involved that year, top opponents lined up for each of the major champions, the pros and cons of how the tag team titles were handled, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com