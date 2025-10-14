FREE PODCAST 10/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Seth and Ibushi injuries and is it time to reign in dangerous style, Breakker spear, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Seth Rollins’s injury (apparent injury!), Bron Breakker’s turn on Seth, and where this all goes from here

Where does Brock Lesnar fit into the Paul Heyman-Bron Breakker dynamic

What is Breakker’s upside and is there reason to be more optimistic or less optimistic about his chance to be a top top act

An overview of the WWE Women’s Division including how Stephanie Vaquer is doing so far and whether WWE needs to a have a clear top few acts or is having a 10-12 diverse top tier acts a positive

A review of Bound for Glory including Santana’s big win and the post-match happenings, The Dudleys vs. The Hardys, some unsatisfying finishes, the needless length of the show, and more.

A sidebar on how much fun Frankie Kazarian seems to be having at this stage of his career

AEW WrestleDream line-up

Reaction to the Kota Ibushi injury, Kenny Omega’s actions afterward, Tony Khan’s response to the injury, and a discussion on whether it’s time to reign in the style so there aren’t such dangerous, career-shortening, roster-depleting moves in so many big and not-so-big matches

