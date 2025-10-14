News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/14 – Seven Star Podcast: The Lansdells cover Battle Line Hokkaido and preview Destruction in Kobe (68 min.)

October 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Chris Lansdell is joined by his son Andrew, a brand new NJPW viewer, to go over the results from Battle Line Hokkaido. They talk title matches, Andrew’s thoughts on the promotion as a new viewer, and then preview Destruction in Kobe.

