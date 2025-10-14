NXT PREVIEW (10/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s Championship (winner to face Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc)
- Blake Monroe vs. Zaria
- Josh Briggs vs. Matt Cardona
- El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King
