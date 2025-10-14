News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (10/14): Announced matches, location, how to watch

October 14, 2025

When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s Championship (winner to face Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc)
  • Blake Monroe vs. Zaria
  • Josh Briggs vs. Matt Cardona
  • El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King

