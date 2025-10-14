AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (10/11): Homecoming, Kota Ibushi injury, Top Gods vs. Jet Speed Babes, Triangle Of Maddens vs. Wrathlander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

TOP GODS vs. WILLOW & KEVIN KNIGHT & MIKE BAILEY

This mixed tag was fun, chaotic, and purposeful. Megan Bayne getting big spots (even on Mike Bailey) and Willow Nightingale holding her ground against the big names. The match managed to balance putting the spotlight on the women inside a mixed match. The interference finish wasn’t perfect, but it moved the needle, especially with Harley Cameron’s save setting up future angles.

TRIANGLE OF MADDENS vs. WRATHLANDER

AEW continues doing right by giving women real story space. The storytelling in the opening promos and during the match was crisp.

AEW MAKES THE BEST OUT OF A TOUGH SITUATION

Kota Ibushi’s match against Josh Alexander was shaping up to be something very good until things took a serious turn. The injury changed everything, but credit where it’s due – AEW handled it the right way. The production team didn’t sensationalize the moment, commentary treated it with the gravity it deserved, and the locker room rallied around the situation, giving the show a sense of humanity you can’t fake.

KENNY OMEGA

Kenny Omega’s promo was one that actually makes sense of the chaos. He took lingering story threads, connected the dots, and gave purpose to angles that had been floating for weeks. Whether it was clarifying his role in Ibushi’s injury fallout or addressing his next move in his arc, Omega made it feel cohesive. This wasn’t a rambling “elite lore” segment; it was grounded, direct, and logical. Sometimes the best storytelling isn’t a twist, it’s cleaning up the plot holes and giving the audience a reason to care again.

MISSES

THE ACCLAIMED RELAUNCH STILL SCREAMS MEDIOCRITY

Every week, this reboot of The Acclaimed fails to connect. The crowd is lukewarm, the rhymes are tired, and the spark is gone. It’s not heat; it’s apathy. AEW must either reset their characters or move on, as it’s currently just filler.

THE CONGLOMERATION IS DRAGGING DOWN SERIOUS TALENT

The Conglomeration gimmick is now overexposed. What was once quirky now burdens wrestlers who could contribute more elsewhere. Adding Willow, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe to this comedic group undermines credibility. ‘Quirky’ isn’t enough—there’s no clear identity or direction. Everyone feels diluted, so AEW must decide if this is a serious faction or just a midcard diversion.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 4

MISSES: 2

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision Homecoming wasn’t perfect, but it was purposeful. The Women’s Division again looked like it was being treated as part of the story, not a sideline. The Misses are familiar. If next week leans into fewer matches, more mic time, and cleans up the undercard noise, we might see this show rattling off a string of strong weeks.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 2016, James Ellsworth beat WWE Champion A.J. Styles on SmackDown with the help of Dean Ambrose.

