AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (10/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Where: Independence, Mo. at Cable Dahmer Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,069 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,514. The arena has a capacity of 7,000 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. Mark Davis & Hechicero & Josh Alexander – Trios match
- The Opps (Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush & Sammy Guevara & Dralistico) (with “Hangman” Adam Page on commentary) – AEW World Trios Championship match
- Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)
- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)
- Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong
- Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter
- Kris Statlander and Toni Storm Famous Last Words segment
- Jon Moxley and Darby Allin face-to-face
