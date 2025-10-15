AEW DYNAMITE & COLLISION PREVIEW (10/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Where: Independence, Mo. at Cable Dahmer Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,069 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,514. The arena has a capacity of 7,000 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. Mark Davis & Hechicero & Josh Alexander – Trios match

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush & Sammy Guevara & Dralistico) (with “Hangman” Adam Page on commentary) – AEW World Trios Championship match

Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong

Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

Kris Statlander and Toni Storm Famous Last Words segment

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin face-to-face

