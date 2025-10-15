AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: Kenny Omega lands on this list, Hangman and Samoa Joe should have silenced critics after their face-to-face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week had some pretty strong promos, and I thought it was a huge bounce back for Collision this week. This was a great week for AEW I thought, and the build to WrestleDream is heating up. Samoa Joe, the Death Riders, and Kenny Omega had what I thought were the strongest weeks, and did a great job continuing their stories heading into WrestleDream.

“Hangman” Adam Page (AEW World Champion) and Samoa Joe (AEW Trios Champion) Face to Face – Dynamite 10/8/25

So, are the people who were mad that this feud was rushed still upset? Because if you are, I really don’t know what to say to you after this face to face.

Right off the bat, I thought Joe coming out in the suit along with the huge match graphic over the ring gave this match a real big fight feel. I love the set up in Daily’s Place with the huge video board right over the ring on the hard cam side. Hangman going over the things he’s done in AEW, and including committing arson, and being in costume as the “Stay-Puff Marshmallow Man” really gave me a laugh. How can you not love wrestling? Hangman was in that Stay-Puff Marshmallow Man suit for the Halloween episode of Dynamite in Boston that I was at. It was my first AEW show live, and it’s still my favorite live AEW show I’ve been to.

I thought Joe and Hangman really did a great job setting up this match at WrestleDream, and Joe brought that intensity that only Joe can bring. You believe and feel every word he’s saying. I loved that they are leaning on Joe and the Opps helping Hangman win the title at All Out, and Joe reminding Hangman that if it wasn’t for him, he wouldn’t be champion, and Joe is collecting on what he’s owed now.

Hangman acknowledging the fact he does owe Joe, but that “the repayment stops, here” was a good line to show that Hangman respects Joe, but in no way is he fearful of him. Hangman also showed this when he told Joe, “For every shot you give me I’ll give two back” and “you cannot outlast me.”

This feud is a prime example of wrestling fans (including myself) needing to let some stories play put before we jump to conclusions about something. Yes, this match is clearly not what was planned for WrestleDream, but AEW’s pivot to Samoa Joe is proving to be the right decision here. There is a quality backstory here, and this week’s face-to-face was a good setup to Hangman earning Joe’s respect at WrestleDream, and strengthening his character in the long run. I can’t wait to watch these two beat the hell out of each other at WrestleDream.

Death Riders Promo – Dynamite 10/8/25 and Collision 10/11/25

I thought the two Death Riders promos were pretty solid this week, and I liked how they set it up with each member throwing to each other after one of them was done speaking. I still don’t understand why they are doing the “save AEW” gimmick though. That should have ended when Mox lost the title. Pac and Danny Garcia were the two standouts for me in the promos on both Dynamite and Collision.

My biggest critique of this Death Riders crew has been that Moxley surrounded himself with guys who are very bland and not exactly the type of guys you tune in to watch every week. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac are all great in the ring, but not winning any type of “Mr. Charisma” award any time soon.

That’s why I really enjoyed this promo from the group. I thought Pac and Garcia brought a little life to the group this week. Garcia had some great lines on Collision referencing Darby Allen when he said, “Darby, your life is meaningless, and you sure live like it is too” and “You climbed to Mt. Everest, and you came down the same exact person.” I thought that was a great line, because in the sit-down Darby had with Bryan Danileson a few weeks ago, he mentioned how climbing to the top of Mt. Everest had changed him.

I could do without the “you have to die” line because they aren’t going to kill, Darby. If you are a fan of any of the podcasts that Wade Keller is on, he will always mention how Scott Hall once told him that wrestlers saying they are going to kill their opponent is ridiculous, and all you are doing is making a promise to the audience you can’t keep.

They’ve thrown so much stuff at the wall to see what sticks with Garcia in AEW, and I’m hoping this Death Riders run can be what sticks finally. I’m still getting use to the new look on Pac, and the new ring gear, but I thought Pac brought some great intensity to his promo this week as well. I hope he can stick around for a bit this time because if this is what he plans on bringing to his promos going forward, it can be a jolt of energy that the Death Riders can really use.

Kenny Omega and Jack Perry – Collision 10/11/25

This was a short promo for Kenny Omega, but I thought it really highlighted how good Kenny can be when he gets serious. Kenny is one of my all-time favorites but sometimes I think he falls into the goofball schtick too much. Not here though,

I thought he did a great job of selling how tired he is of Don Callis, and when Jack Perry entered the room, I thought he really picked it up a notch letting Perry know he doesn’t trust him or like him. I always like when a wrestler uses the “I’m running out of friends” line, so I guess I’ll have to trust you, and see where this goes.

I thought Jack Perry did well here too. It was a short little segment for him, and I really appreciate them not glossing over Jack Perry helping take part in taking Kenny out of action, and then being a part of the segment that made fun of Kenny for being sick and having fake guts on the table. I really think Perry needs more time to speak. He’s been gone for over a year, and I’d like to know what he’s been thinking about while he was gone and what his mission statement is now that he’s back.

Overall. though. I thought this was a great segment for both, and the continuation of their story.