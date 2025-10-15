Darby has to win against Moxley, Statlander looking to legitimize her AEW Title win, Hangman and Joe overcome a clumsy start – AEW FEUD TRACKER

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• Konosuke Takeshita defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at King of Pro Wrestling to become the new IWGP World Champion.

• Speaking of new champions, Mercedes Moné traveled to Denmark last Friday where she won the Bodyslam Pro Wrestling Women’s Title. This win gives her a tenth championship, tying her with Ultimo Dragon. It also means that the Women’s World Tag Team Titles could suddenly be interesting as it could be the one that breaks the record.

• Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur after falling from Josh Alexander’s shoulders on the turnbuckle to the floor during their match on Collision. This is just the latest in a series of injuries the Golden Star has endured the last few years. What makes this one particularly sad is that Ibushi had practically turned back the hands of time since returning in July and looked the most like his old self that he has in years. Now this setback. Here’s wishing him all the best.

INTRO

It’s another PPV week which means tonight is another go-home show. AEW always delivers when it comes to these and I have no doubt they will again tonight.

How Far Will They Go?

Latest Developments

Darby Allin closed out last week’s Dynamite by threatening the Death Riders with a Molotov Cocktail before security intervened.

Analysis

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t possibly escalate much further in the war between Darby Allin and the Death Riders, Darby showed up at the end of last week’s Dynamite loaded for battle. After helping cost Pac his match against Orange Cassidy, he was prepared for the inevitable Death Riders attack. He sprayed Jon Moxley with pepper spray, tasered Wheeler Yuta, and then pulled out a actual Molotov Cocktail and dared the Death Riders to come after him. Before he could light it, however, he was tackled by security and in the process dropped the bottle which shattered. The show went off the air with both sides being restrained by security.

Later in the week, in a video widely shared on social media, Darby attacked Mox while he was appearing at a NYC Comic-Con panel.

Suffice to say, this feud is out of control. The I Quit match this Saturday will most certainly not be for the weak at heart. These two are capable of damn near anything and who knows what they might do to each other to force someone to say “I quit.” I mean we’ve seen flamethrowers, tasers, pepper spray, and Molotov Cocktails in the lead up. I shudder to imagine what will unfold once the bell rings.

I do believe that Darby has to win the match, though. He has to get his definitive win over Mox and end the issue once and for all. The problem is that the Death Riders aren’t going anywhere even though they probably should. If they are going to stay around, then there has to be a significant change within the group. Mox literally saying “I quit” should be catalyst to him getting supplanted as leader of the Death Riders by Pac. Mox can go away for awhile and The Death Riders can get a new look and new mission statement with Pac at the helm.

Grade: B

To Legitimize a Champion

Latest Developments

Kris Statlander and Toni Storm will have a final war of words as they prepare to do battle one-on-one for the very first time at WrestleDream.

Analysis

Storm and Statlander teamed with Harley Cameron to face the Triangle of Madness in a six-woman tag team match on Collision. The match was good. Aside from continuing to build the Triangle of Madness, the purpose of this match was to see if Stat and Storm could effectively work together ahead of their match. For the most part, they did. Things almost broke down when Julia Hart ducked a kick and Stat almost clocked Storm. The resulting stare down led to both women getting taken out of the match and Harley being pinned.

On tonight’s Dynamite, Stat and Storm are scheduled to have a promo segment dubbed “Famous Last Words.” Obviously, talking is not Statlander’s strong suit but she managed to hold her own thus far largely because Toni has gone out of her way not to overshadow her verbally. I hope that’s the case tonight.

As far as the match goes, I expect both women to be motivated to put on a strong showing. The whole point of the match is to legitimize Statlander’s unexpected title win last month, so I expect her to go over Toni in clean and convincing fashion.

Grade: B+

A Fight for Respect

Latest Developments

Samoa Joe and “Hangman” Page defined their match as one to prove Hangman is a worthy champion.

Analysis

Hangman addressed the confusing way the match came about during the face-to-face promo with Joe last week. Both men are such masters on the mic that they were able to overcome the way the match was initially set and up and really sell this match as another step in Hangman proving his worthiness as champion.

This match will be good, no doubt. I just hope that Hangman gets a real feud to sink his teeth into next. Opponents of the Month are fine for heel champions like Jon Moxley. Hangman is better when he’s focused in on an opponent.

Grade: B-

The Family That Preys

Latest Developments

The Don Callis Family continued its eternal war with Kenny Omega and battle against the Conglomeration as the internal tension between Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita continued to mount.

Analysis

After the gruesome injury to Ibushi, Omega ran down to aid his best friend. Mark Davis made his return to the DCF and got a trash can to the head from Omega as a welcome back present. Later in the show, Jack Perry approached Omega in his locker room and attempted to make peace. Omega was understandably reluctant given Perry’s role in the Elite’s assault on him, but agreed to team up with Jurassic Express to test the waters. Given that Andrade has a prior engagement, he can’t be Omega’s opponent on Saturday. That leaves an opening on Omega’s dance card. My vote is for Hechicero. That match could be incredible.

Elsewhere, the Don Callis Family is also feuding with The Conglomeration – specifically Fletcher feuding with Mark Briscoe. The two will have the fifth match of their series at WrestleDream where Fletcher will almost certainly retain his TNT Title.

Perhaps the most interesting thing going on with The Family is the tension between Okada and Takeshita. They won the right to fight Brodido for the tag titles last week and things were extremely awkward then. Since then, Takeshita went and won the IWGP Title.

In a video released to social media, the Don Callis Family gathered to celebrate Don’s birthday. Takeshita, fresh off his title win, sent in a video with his birthday wishes, but Okada “accidentally” cut it off midway through, barely disguising his disdain. How will these two be able to work together and when will the jealousy and animosity boil over? Those are the pressing questions for this weekend.

Grade: B+