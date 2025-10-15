FREE PODCAST 10/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Bound for the Floor including eight-man technical tournament, WWEID title match and future, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s Bound for the Floor, featuring a really awesome eight-man (mostly) technical tournament with the likes of Drew Gulak, Timothy Thatcher, Fancy Ryan Clancy, Hot Sauce Tracy Williams, and other scientific wrestling masters, plus in the first ever defense of the WWEID title, Cappuccino Jones goes one-on-one with TJ Crawford. We also look at a very news-worthy week in the WWEID program and speculate what this means for the program going forward. For VIP listeners, it’s a pair of matches featuring some Wrestling Coast to Coast favorites – Kevin Ku vs. Tre Lamar and Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood.

