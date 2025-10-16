FREE PODCAST 10/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Zilem: Final hype for WrestleDream, strong Darby-Mox angle, weaknesses elsewhere (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to discuss the Oct. 15 edition of AEW Dynamite including a strong close to the Jon Moxley-Darby Allin hype without any over-the-top weapons, but rather a focus on their backstory, pride, and missions. The rest had some weaknesses including some women’s promos that were rough, commentary that underdelivered, and some filler matches in a bloated final show before the PPV. Chat room, email, and live caller interaction throughout adds a variety of perspectives start to finish.
