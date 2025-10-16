VIP PODCAST 10/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite + Collision review: Strong close to Mox-Darby I Quit match, Perry begins to regain Omega’s trust, Storm-Statlander face-to-face (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 15 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a strong close to the Jon Moxkey-Darby Allin I Quit match, Jack Perry begins to regain Kenny Omega’s trust, a Toni Storm-Kris Statlander face-to-face, and much more as part of the final show before WrestleDream.
