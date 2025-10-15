FREE PODCAST 10/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann talk AEW’s 1st year on TNT, NXT’s 1st year on USA, NJPW G1 standings & surprises, WWE Draft analysis (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-15-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They discussed the WWE Draft including Montez Ford, Seth Rollins, Keith Lee, and Big E, plus Retribution with Mustafa Ali, highlights of AEW’s 1st year on TNT and where there’s room for improvement, NXT’s 1st year on USA, NJPW G1 standings & surprises so far, assessing and comparing Capital Wrestling Center, ThunderDome, and Daily’s Place, and more including scattered emails questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com