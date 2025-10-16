FREE PODCAST 10/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Hoops talk Linda McMahon’s Senate campaign, Jeff Hardy heel turn, Samoa Joe’s TNA standing, WWE layoffs in 1995 (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Oct. 13, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and his cohost PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops. They discussed with live callers the latest in the Linda McMahon Senate campaign, Jeff Hardy’s heel turn, where TNA storylines are going starting Thursday on Impact, Samoa Joe’s standing in TNA, WWE’s weak house show draw over the weekend and why they didn’t draw in a major region like Los Angeles/Orange County, plus the McNeill Live Event Center.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more discussion of TNA storylines, including where Fortune fits in with Team Hogan, plus the 20 years ago Torch Newsletter look back at WWF layoffs and other topics.

pwtorch@gmail.com